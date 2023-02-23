Rob Perry

Rob Perry scored a team high 20 points in the Racers 84-69 loss to Missouri State on Tuesday night. Photo from a previous game in the season.

 BY DAVE WINDER | MSU Athletics

The Murray State Racers dropped an 84-69 loss Tuesday to the Missouri State Bears at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.

The Racers (15-14) are 10-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference as they return home to the CFSB Center Sunday for the regular season finale against the Valparaiso Beacons. Tip-off time is set for 3 p.m. on Senior Day.

