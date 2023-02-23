The Murray State Racers dropped an 84-69 loss Tuesday to the Missouri State Bears at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.
The Racers (15-14) are 10-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference as they return home to the CFSB Center Sunday for the regular season finale against the Valparaiso Beacons. Tip-off time is set for 3 p.m. on Senior Day.
Rob Perry scored 20 points, while JaCobi Wood added 16 and the Racers had 10 points each from Jamari Smith and Quincy Anderson.
The Racers never led after a first half that was changed dramatically by the Bears’ 13-2 run over 3:07 which left them trailing 40-25 with 4:53 left. Wood hit back-to-back threes to make it a 10-point game at 54 seconds, but Missouri State had a 46-34 advantage at the halftime intermission.
It was a 7-0 start to the second half for MSU when they got a 3-pointer from Smith, a drive from Wood and pair of free throws by Perry to make it 46-41 at 18:19. However, the Racers went cold and hit only 1-of-9 shots and fell behind by 18 with 13:28 left. The Racers hit six-straight shots and got as close as 11 points with 7:42 remaining.
The Racers split their two-game season series with the Bears after taking the first game in Murray (Jan. 28).
Both teams had season-highs in made 3-point baskets in the contest. The Racers were 12-of-23 (.522) surpassing the 10 they made in games against Texas A&M (Nov. 17) and UNI (Jan. 10). MSU’s 52% from the 3-point line was their second-best clip of the season behind only 8-of-15 (.533) at home vs Belmont (Feb. 1).
With seeding still to be decided for next week’s State Farm Arch Madness in St. Louis, the Racers look destined to be seeded anywhere from sixth to eighth.
Sunday’s game with Valparaiso is Senior Day as the Racers honor players Rod Thomas and DJ Burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.