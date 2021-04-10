LEXINGTON – The Marshall County girls basketball team's road to Rupp had to reach the end of the line at some point. It happened to come in Saturday night's championship game of the Mingua Jerky KHSAA Sweet 16 State Tournament.
But it just didn’t happen the way Marshall County would have hoped or liked.
After leading Sacred Heart 37-35 to start the fourth quarter and then taking a 47-44 lead with 2:57 left, the Lady Marshals’ offense went cold, and the Valkyries got – and did – just enough to take the state title, 49-47, Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Triniti Ralston was fouled on a 3-point attempt and converted all three free throws to pull alongside Marshall County with 2:33 left. Those final minutes were a frenetic whirlwind of defense and offensive tries. With 51 seconds left, Sacred Heart’s Alexandra Wolff scored what would be the game winner.
The Lady Marshals still had a shot, namely Jada Driver’s 3-point attempt from the right-side corner that was partially blocked and the Valkyries recovered. Then Cayson Conner, who played as physical as anyone all week, took a shot.
Conner went to grab a Presley Jezik pass near the sideline but was knocked down by a Sacred Heart player going for the pick. Both players fell to the floor but officials made no call. Lady Marshals coach Aaron Beth expressed his frustration on that play and an earlier call switch from a foul on Sacred Heart to a jump ball.
“That’s frustrating as a coach, and just because there’s 1-point-something (seconds) left they don’t make call,” he said. “But I couldn’t ask for anything more of my girls’ effort, attitude and coachability. We came up one basket short, but that’s part of life.
“This is an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often. I wish we could have come away with the win.”
Marshall County, which played the second of the two semifinal games Saturday and made the quick turnaround to face Sacred Heart in the title tilt, trailed much of the first half. During the first 16 minutes, the only offensive production came from Conner and Halle Langhi. Langhi led with 12 points, followed by Conner's 10.
The Valkyries, however, had a balanced attack, led by Ralston’s seven points, which picked up a 3 with 12 seconds left before intermission that gave Sacred Heart a 26-22 lead.
The Lady Marshals responded out of the gate in the third with back-to-back baskets from Driver and seven more combined points from Langhi and Conner to get their first real lead, 33-28, with 4:41 to go in the frame.
Ralston keyed a brief run to go up 35-33, but Sophie Galloway scored off an offensive rebound and Conner added two more points to retake the edge, 37-35.
Galloway’s quick reactions and turnaround jumper answered Sacred Heart’s 5-point start to the fourth as both teams fought to pull ahead and stay there.
Langhi led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Conner’s 16. Both players and Layne Pea earned all-tournament team honors.
While the emotions of the loss were still raw immediately after the game, Beth said the experience of a 25-3 season and reaching the state tournament championship game for the first time in 37 years would ease the loss’ sting.
“I told them in a week, we’ll understand how special this season was and the hurt will go away,” he said. “Tonight is gonna hurt because my kids are competitors. It’s hard when you give everything you have and you don’t come away with the win.
“Still,” Beth added, “we had 25 wins and three losses, so the majority of the year was successful. I’m not going to say tonight wasn’t successful because they gave me everything they could.”
Langhi echoed her coach in that the positives far outweighed a loss in the final outing.
“Just making it to the championship game is such an accomplishment,” she said. “I love each of these girls with all of my heart. It’s upsetting, but we tried our best so I’m going to focus on that.”
“Win or lose, it was an awesome season,” Conner added. “I can’t ask for anything more.”
Marshall County 9 13 15 10 – 47
Sacred Heart 12 14 9 14 – 49
MARSHALL CO.: Langhi 19, Conner 16, Galloway 6, Driver 4, Jezik 2. FG: 18/38. 3s: 1-8 (Langhi). FT: 10/17. Fouls: 10. Rebounds 29. Record: 25-3.
SACRED HEART: Ralston 18, Wolff 10, Bender 8, Kaufman 5, Gilvin 4, Pelayo 4. FG: 19/50. 3s: 5/15 (Ralston 4, Kaufman). FT: 6/8. Fouls: 13. Rebounds: 29. Record: 25-7.
