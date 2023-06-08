The twenty-ninth annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Fishing Tournament, held June 3, saw a large quantity of fish caught and important funds raised for the local children’s charity. A visit by University of Kentucky basketball legend Jack “Goose” Givens was a priceless addition to the weekend.
Raising over $60,000 at this year’s event, chapter president Mike Love said “The generous support we receive from this fundraiser makes it possible for us to have awarded four million dollars to children’s programs in the Tri-State area since 1994 and almost $800,000 to Ronald Houses in Evansville, Louisville and St. Louis.”
