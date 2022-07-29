For a high school golfer, there’s nothing quite like playing on one of the biggest stages possible. For one Paducah natice turned Benton, IL golfer, that stage was the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, OR. River Stilley played on that stage at just 15 years old after carding a 2-under-par 70 in the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier in Owensboro, KY.
That name might ring a bell most recently as the youngest golfer in the field in the Irvin Cobb Championship at Paxton Park Golf Course earlier this month. In that event he carded a 2-under-par 70 in the first round, an 8-over-par 80 in the second round.
In the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, Stilley carded a 6-over-par 78 in the first round of play on Monday and turned his second round into a 1-under-par 71. Unfortunately he missed the cut after that second round and ended his journey with a total score of 149. But playing against the high caliber of talent in the field showed him what level he was at himself.
“It’s a different experience than I’ve ever experienced on a different scale of players that I’ve never played against,” Stilley said. “There were 264 walkers from across the world that can all play and that’s just a different scale of play, so that showed me where I was with my game and what I needed to improve upon.”
Upon qualifying for the Junior Amateur, Stilley was given a plague which not only expressed congratulations from the USGA for qualifying but also emphasizes the achieved that it was. Nearly 4,000 young golfers compete for a spot in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, but only 264 actually qualify, putting only the best of the best in the main event.
Stilley says that the competition he’s faced throughout the summer and in Oregon pushes him even more to be the best he can be with his high school season right around the corner.
“It pushes me even more, I’m so excited for high school season,” Stilley said. “We are going to be really good this year and this I think drives me and the team to put in the effort and work to win a state championship and I believe we are going to be able to get that this year.”
