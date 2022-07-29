Stilley

River Stilley capped off his summer golf schedule by competing in the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur in Bandon, Ore., this week.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

For a high school golfer, there’s nothing quite like playing on one of the biggest stages possible. For one Paducah natice turned Benton, IL golfer, that stage was the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, OR. River Stilley played on that stage at just 15 years old after carding a 2-under-par 70 in the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier in Owensboro, KY.

That name might ring a bell most recently as the youngest golfer in the field in the Irvin Cobb Championship at Paxton Park Golf Course earlier this month. In that event he carded a 2-under-par 70 in the first round, an 8-over-par 80 in the second round.

