Who was Jeff Wilkins?
Jeff grew up in Reidland and went to Reidland High School, where he played on the golf team. He graduated from Murray State University in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Technology.
After working in Nashville for two years, he returned to Paducah to the family business to work with his father, John Neal Wilkins, and grandfather Roe Wilkins. As a third-generation owner of the family business, Wilkins Construction Company, he brought energy and ideas to the company, helping to expand throughout Western Kentucky. Including summers in high school, Wilkins worked for his family business for about 33 years. His younger brother, John Bradley Wilkins, remains president of the company today.
Wilkins resided in Reidland with his family and was an active supporter of schools and the community. He was a member of Reidland Baptist Church, where he helped with youth and expansion projects. He took special pride in the Noble Park Lake renovations, a significant part of the Greenway Walking Trail, the Morgan Cornell neighborhood revitalization, downtown streetscape projects, and many years of the City of Paducah’s concrete maintenance program contractor.
Friends and family were an essential part of Wilkins’ life. Jeff Beal, a lifelong friend of Wilkins, remembers him as a big planner of activities. He always planned surprise family trips. In addition, he was integral to starting the Reidland area Upward Sports Program.
Kids Camp began when Jeff was a kid as a father/son camp — no mothers were allowed — at Land Between the Lakes. Those young men all had daughters, so it became a Kids Camp for both young boys and girls. When the kids graduated from high school, they also graduated from Kids Camp.
He organized trips and events, snow skiing expeditions to Colorado, deer camp, duck hunting adventures, family nights, and New Year’s Eve parties. And while Wilkins loved to be with his friends, his most memorable moments were with his family. They created many memories together, boating on Kentucky Lake, traveling to Disney World and Hawaii, and finally, getting into an RV and driving west until they ran out of road.
Wilkins loved watching his son, Noah, play soccer, so he became involved in the Reidland Soccer Boosters. When the city built the new high school, he was an integral part of the McCracken County High School soccer program. He was one of the three original soccer booster officers representing Reidland schools.
Another original officer, he and Scott Kirkpatrick, took the boys to a camp in Louisville the first year of McCracken County before the school hired a high school coach. Kirkpatrick remembers Wilkins fondly, stating that Jeff would do anything for soccer and whatever his children were involved with.
Wilkins was diagnosed with ALS in the prime of his life. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a disease that affects parts of the nervous system that control voluntary muscle movements. ALS is a progressive disease, meaning symptoms continue to get worse over time. Those diagnosed with ALS gradually lose strength in their muscles and become weaker, limiting movement and the ability to live an independent life.
Currently, there is no cure for ALS.
Before he passed, Wilkins said he wanted to be remembered with joy, a quality that he brought to his life, especially those around him. Unfortunately, he lost his battle on Aug. 7, 2016, three years after his diagnosis. The same year, the McCracken County High School soccer team began planning the school’s first River Region Rumble.
In honor of Wilkins, this event is dedicated to his memory so his legacy can continue. On Saturday, Sept. 25, the McCracken County Mustangs will present the family of Jeff Wilkins with a check to ALS in his memory.
So who was Jeff Wilkins? He was a father, husband, son, brother, entrepreneur, active community member, soccer supporter, fun-loving guy who died way too early from an incurable disease, ALS. Please join the Mustangs in the effort to support ALS research in Jeff Wilkins’ memory this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.