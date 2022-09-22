On Friday afternoon, the McCracken County Mustangs will continue a tradition that began with a man who loved life, his community, and soccer.
Although Jeff Wilkins passed away on August 7, 2016, of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, his memory lives on with each referee whistle and goal scored. Wilkins grew up in the heart of Reidland and played golf as a Reidland Greyhound. From there, he graduated and went to Murray, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Technology in 1986.
He was an active member of Reidland Baptist Church, where he helped with youth and expansion projects. In addition, he took pride in assisting with the Noble Park lake renovations and Greenway Walking Trail. Wilkins also participated in the Morgan Cornell neighborhood revitalization and the City of Paducah’s concrete maintenance program.
Wilkins worked for his family business, Wilkins Construction Company, for over 30 years with his father, John Neal, his brother John Bradley, and his grandfather, Roe Wilkins.
His brother remains president of the company today.
He organized trips and events for his family and loved to be with his friends. Most importantly, he loved watching his son Noah play soccer. Each year his son was involved, Wilkins became increasingly invested in the Reidland Soccer Boosters. When the city built the new high school, Wilkins was a part of the McCracken County High School soccer program as one of the three original soccer booster officers representing Reidland schools.
Wilkins and another original officer, Scott Kirkpatrick, took the founding Mustang soccer team to a camp in Louisville before the school hired a high school coach. In a previous article by The Paducah Sun on the River Region Rumble, Kirkpatrick remembered Wilkins fondly and said Jeff did anything he could for soccer and his children.
Before Wilkins passed from ALS, three years after his diagnosis, he said he wanted to be remembered with joy, a quality he brought to life for whoever came in contact with him. So the year Wilkins passed, the Mustang soccer program began planning for the school’s first River Region Rumble.
The Mustangs will face off against the Chicago-based St. Patrick’s Shamrocks on Friday night at Mercy Health Field. Although the Shamrocks beat Kentucky’s No. 11 ranked Daviess County last weekend, the McCracken County team has not lost their previous 15 games. The Mustangs’ win streak is longer than any other team in the state.
The following teams are invited to the Rumble: South Warren, Notre Dame (MO), Henry Clay, St. Louis University High (MO), Reitz Memorial (IN), Marist (IL), and Evansville Memorial (IN).
During the event on Friday night, the games will be split between Mercy Health Field at McCracken County High School and Lone Oak Middle School’s new turf field.
All other games taking place on Saturday, September 24, will be held at Mercy Health Field and Marquette Stadium.
During the event, a collection will be taken to donate to ALS research in Wilkins’s memory. Last year, the soccer team presented the Wilkins family with a check for $1,500. The check was presented by Fernando Palacios, a soccer program member whose family has been affected by ALS.
In addition to McCracken County’s game on Friday night, the following will occur: Evansville Memorial vs. Marist at McCracken County High School, South Warren vs. SLU High at Lone Oak Middle School, and Notre Dame vs. Henry Clay at Lone Oak Middle School.
Saturday games will kick off with McCracken County against St. Louis University High at 1 p.m.
So what is ALS?ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects one’s nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. As the area degenerates, it leads to hardening in the region concerned. As a result, while many are affected at first with muscle twitching or cramping, others lose the ability to have voluntary movements, such as holding a hairbrush or pressing down on the gas and brake pedals in a vehicle.
Others experience Bulbar ALS, which may begin with a change in vocal pitch when speaking or experience slurred speech.
When the motor neurons die, the ability of the brain to control muscle movement is lost. Eventually, those diagnosed with ALS lose the ability to speak, eat, move, and breathe. While many began their journey with ALS differently, progressive muscle weakness and paralysis are ultimately and universally experienced by all.
Although neurologic Jean-Martin Charcot discovered ALS in 1869, there is still no cure for the tragic disease that affects loved ones and acquaintances.
Notable people diagnosed with ALS include Lou Gehrig, Stephen Hawking, Catfish Hunter, SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg, Steve Gleason, Lead Belly, and George Yardley.
You can contact the McCracken County High School soccer program for more information on the River Region Rumble. And for more information on ALS or to donate to the ALS Association, please visit als.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.