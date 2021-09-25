The annual McCracken County River Region Rumble kicked off on Friday night at Mercy Health Field, Marquette Stadium, and across the river in Massac, with abundant talent on each field.
In honor of the late Paducah native Jeff Wilkins, who lost his three-year battle with ALS, the event has a lineup of top-notch soccer teams playing through the weekend: McCracken County, Marist High School (Chicago), Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), Warren Central, St. Louis University High (St. Louis), South Warren, and Evansville Memorial.
McCracken County traveled to Massac to go head-to-head against the Chicago area RedHawks. With 10 minutes played, the Mustangs trailed 1-0 against Marist but held them scoreless for the rest of the half.
The Mustangs almost tied it up with 27 minutes left in the game but unfortunately had a goal called out for being offside. However, the call did not stop the Stangs from holding their own, as sophomore Reese Barnhill scored a goal with an assist by junior Josh Kuntz as the clock ticked down to seven minutes left in the game.
The Mustangs finished in a 1-1 tie with the Marist RedHawks as the final whistle blew and will continue participating in the River Region Rumble on Saturday at 1 p.m., taking place on Marquette Stadium’s turf field.
At McCracken County High School, Warren Central and Notre Dame kicked on Mercy Health Field with aggressiveness and slick footwork.
It was anyone’s game until Notre Dame scored the first goal within the first 20 minutes after a collision with Warren Central’s goalkeeper Tarik Kovacevic. The Notre Dame goal slid in as Kovacevic needed assistance to get back up and in the game.
Notre Dame eventually took off with smooth momentum, scoring two more goals to Warren Central’s one in the matchup. As a result, the Cape Girardeau group took game one 3-1 over Warren Central.
South Warren, Henry Clay, Evansville Memorial, and St. Louis University High continued to play at McCracken County High School late into the night. The games were split between Marquette and Mercy Health Field.
As games continue on Saturday, there will be a presentation in honor of the late Wilkins. In addition, the Wilkins family will be presented with a check by the McCracken County soccer team to ALS in his memory.
For more information on ALS, readers can visit https://www.als.org/.
