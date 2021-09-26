On Saturday, the McCracken County High School River Region Rumble continued with top-notch talent on the soccer field from Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Kentucky.
In honor of the late Paducah native Jeff Wilkins, who lost his three-year battle with ALS, the McCracken County Mustangs boys soccer team presented the Wilkins family with a check toward the fight against ALS.
"Today is a very memorable day," Maegan Wilkins told The Sun. "We love our dad so much and wish he could be here with us. I'm so glad we were able to make it here, and this is a good event for the family."
Wilkins was diagnosed with ALS in the prime of his life. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a disease that affects parts of the nervous system that control voluntary muscle movements.
"It's nice to combine sports love with such a great foundation for many, whether it is cancer, Alzheimer's, everybody has a special connection with something," Shari Roberts Wilkins said. "We appreciate this because once you get that diagnosis, there's just nothing you can do."
ALS is a progressive disease, meaning symptoms continue to get worse over time. Those diagnosed with ALS gradually lose strength in their muscles and become weaker, limiting movement and the ability to live an independent life.
At Marquette Stadium before the presentation, the Mustangs went head-to-head with South Warren in their second game of the Rumble. And the match-up between the two did not disappoint.
The two standout teams remained scoreless at halftime, neither able to move the ball productively. In addition, McCracken County sophomore goalkeeper Grayson Parish earned two saves, only allowing the Spartans to score one goal against the Stangs.
With 21 minutes left to play, junior Josh Kuntz scored McCracken's first goal of the day and was greeted by his teammates embracing him in celebration.
As time ticked away, the Mustangs were not giving in for another tie in the River Region Rumble – McCracken wanted and could taste the win against South Warren.
Mere moments before the game ended, junior Nathan King dazzled the crowd like an actual magician, scoring the winning goal to make it 2-1 over the visiting Spartans. But, like most Mustang soccer games, fans were not disappointed with the poetic and intense performance given by McCracken County.
Along with McCracken County and South Warren, Warren Central, St. Louis University High, Henry Clay, Evansville Memorial, Notre Dame, and Marist participated in the annual event on Saturday.
For more information on ALS, please visit https://www.als.org/.
