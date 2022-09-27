Johnny Stevens, Nathan Taylor

McCracken County’s Johnny Stevens and Nathan Taylor celebrate after Stevens scored during the 2-1 victory over St. Patrick’s Shamrocks on Friday night in the opening game in the 2022 Jeff Wilkins River Region Rumble.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

Before Paducah-native Jeff Wilkins passed away from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), he wanted those who knew him to remember him with joy. Although Wilkins passed away in 2016, his memory has remained strong in the community through his passion and love for his children, soccer, and the city he called home.

Over the weekend, the McCracken County Mustang soccer program held the annual Jeff Wilkins River Region Rumble at Mercy Health Field, Marquette Stadium, and Lone Oak Middle School’s new turf field. And with proceeds going toward ALS research, the program collected $1,525 on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

