Before Paducah-native Jeff Wilkins passed away from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), he wanted those who knew him to remember him with joy. Although Wilkins passed away in 2016, his memory has remained strong in the community through his passion and love for his children, soccer, and the city he called home.
Over the weekend, the McCracken County Mustang soccer program held the annual Jeff Wilkins River Region Rumble at Mercy Health Field, Marquette Stadium, and Lone Oak Middle School’s new turf field. And with proceeds going toward ALS research, the program collected $1,525 on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
The event kicked off with the Mustangs taking on the visiting St. Patrick’s Shamrocks. McCracken County senior Nathan King battled through after his nose was broken in the first half of the game. While he sat out, he returned to the game for the last three minutes while donning a face mask to protect his injury.
During the highly competitive game between the McCracken County bunch and the visiting Chicago-based team, senior Josh Kuntz had the wind knocked out of him during a collision with the Shamrock goalkeeper. While Kuntz took a moment after the collision, junior Johnny Stevens took the penalty kick. As a result, the Mustangs gained the 2-1 lead, eventually giving the team their 16th consecutive win this season.
McCracken County junior goalkeeper Grayson Parish collected five saves in the win and allowed one goal.
To wrap up games on Friday night, the visiting Evansville Reitz Memorial Tigers defeated the Chicago-based Marist High School, 4-0, and the St. Louis University High Jr. Billikens took a 1-0 win over the South Warren Spartans. In addition, Cape Girardeau’s Notre Dame Bulldogs won over Henry Clay, 4-1.
The event’s second day started with the Mustangs battling against St. Louis University High School. Stevens scored McCracken County’s lone goal in the first loss for the Mustangs since August 13, 2022. The Jr. Billiken’s defeated the Stangs, 4-1.
Parish allowed four goals and deflected four in the loss to SLUH.
On the other end of the event, South Warren defeated St. Patrick’s Shamrocks, 3-1, while Henry Clay took home a 3-0 win over Marist.
The Mustangs will host Murray on Tuesday night at Mercy Health Field. The matchup between the Mustangs and Tigers will be the final regular season game at home for the Mustangs for the 2022 season. McCracken County seniors will be honored as well.
The Mustangs will wrap up the regular season on Thursday night at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.