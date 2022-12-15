Paducah Tilghman High School will play host to the upcoming River City Rumble at Otis Dinning Gymnasium on December 19-20. The Grind Session and former Paducah Tilghman Tornado Mikey Davis will hold the event, bringing notable and exciting match-ups from the local area and country.

Davis is the GameDay manager and the face of the company that will host the showcase. In addition, the former Blue Tornado does sportscasting, pregame and postgame interviews, logistics, and management.

