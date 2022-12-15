Paducah Tilghman High School will play host to the upcoming River City Rumble at Otis Dinning Gymnasium on December 19-20. The Grind Session and former Paducah Tilghman Tornado Mikey Davis will hold the event, bringing notable and exciting match-ups from the local area and country.
Davis is the GameDay manager and the face of the company that will host the showcase. In addition, the former Blue Tornado does sportscasting, pregame and postgame interviews, logistics, and management.
The showcase will include the following teams in the event: Chi Prep (Chicago, IL), BFL Prep (Seattle, WA), Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx, NY), Tennessee Prep (Memphis, TN), Ballard (KY), Prolific Prep (Napa, CA), DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL), McCluer North (Florissant, MO), and Moore (KY).
“This event means a lot to me because of the impact it can have on a small city like Paducah,” Davis said. “People have been saying for years how they wanted to bring that culture back around here, and why not see if we can do it through sports and the younger generation.”
This showcase will be the first year at Paducah Tilghman, which is bittersweet for Davis, who has looked forward to the day Otis Dinning hosted a showcase of this proportion.
“As a kid, I wanted to give back to my community when I grew up. So when we started doing Mustang Madness and Marshall County Hoopfest, I still wanted to do an event at my alma mater,” Davis said. “I figured it could be the biggest one out of all three, and now that they haven’t worked out, I feel like this could be even bigger than I thought.”
Players to watch in the showcase include BFL Prep’s Katrelle Harmon (2026 with interest from the University of Kentucky), William Lobor (2023 and currently holds a Murray State offer), and Hassan “Tre” Washington (2023).
CHI Prep’s Mike Jones (2025) and Tristian Ford (2025). DME Academy’s Nigle Cook (2023), Baraka Okojie (2024), and Petras Padegimas (2023).
“We have kids from over 40 countries who play in our league. Some of these kids don’t get opportunities like this in their home countries,” He said. “We give them opportunities like this in their home countries. We give them opportunities almost every weekend from early November to mid-March in a different city.”
In addition to the athletes mentioned, Our Saviour Lutheran’s Ty-Laur Johnson (2023, Memphis commit, No. 54 on Rivals), Jahmere Tripp (2023, Fordham commit), Armoni Zeigler (2023, St. Peter’s commit), Christian Jones (2023, George Washington commit), and Youssouf Singare (2023, UConn commit).
Prolific Prep will bring standout players Yves Missi (2024, No. 11 Rivals), Aden Holloway (2023, No, 21 ESPN), Trey Green (2023, No. 51 ESPN, Auburn commit), Zion Sensley (2024, No.47 ESPN), N’Famara Dabo (2023, Brown commit), Mike Nwoko (2023, Miami commit), and Tyran Stokes (2026, native of Louisville).
“Some of them end up changing the lives of their families or just having great professional basketball careers in general,” he said. “Some of them also take what they learn from this, and get big-time jobs and good careers in the business world, too. So this event means a lot to me because it’s bigger than basketball.”
Tennessee Prep will bring Jalen Lyn (2023) and Elijah Hollins (2023). Ballard will feature Gabe Sisk (2023), and Murray’s Grant Whitaker (2023, Bellarmine commit) will be on the sidelines pending injury.
