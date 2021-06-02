NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Caldwell County golfer Emma Talley picked up a sponsorship this week from Nashville-based ImageQuest, a managed IT and cybersecurity company.
A native of Princeton, Kentucky, and an alum of Caldwell County High School, Talley is a rising LPGA tour professional.
She will play this weekend in the U.S. Women’s Open June 3-6 in San Francisco, wearing the ImageQuest logo on the left collar of her golf apparel.
Sponsorships such as ImageQuest help fund Talley’s costs on professional tours.
“I am so grateful to be joining team ImageQuest,” Talley said. “As a Nashville resident myself, it is both fun and humbling to have the support of a local company. I am looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”
“Emma brings a focus and skillset to her golf game similar to the expertise we bring to IT,” said Milton Bartley, ImageQuest CEO. “We are pleased to support this rising young player from our market and look forward to some of her golf tips.”
Talley is represented by Sterling Sports Management, which assisted in securing the sponsorship.
Talley spent her college career with the University of Alabama, where she won the 2015 NCAA Individual Championship, becoming one of only five women in golf history to have won both the NCAA Championship and the U.S. Amateur (2013).
After earning her first professional win at the Symetra Tour’s 2017 Island Tour Championship, Talley finished in the top 10 on the Symetra Tour money list and earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2018 season.
Today, Talley’s resume includes five top-10 LPGA Tour finishes, with a career-best tie for third finish at the 2018 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
ImageQuest LLC is a managed services provider specializing in IT guidance and support for mid-market regulated organizations in Tennessee and Kentucky. ImageQuest’s services include managed IT, managed cybersecurity, managed IT compliance, managed cloud and virtual (fractional) Chief Information Security Officer, or vCISO.
Sterling Sports Management, LLC is a worldwide sports management company. With headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, SSM has represented hundreds of athletes from around the world in golf, baseball and football.
Golf clients have won 166 times on the professional circuit, including 19 majors.
