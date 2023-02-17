Ripken Baseball announced Thursday that Miracle League baseball teams from around the country will participate in games and tournaments this summer at two nationally recognized complexes. The Ripken Experience® Pigeon Forge (Tennessee) and The Ripken Experience® Elizabethtown (Kentucky) will donate field time and operational expertise this summer to allow children and adults with special needs to have a Big League Experience.

Ripken Baseball will create an inclusive environment where the players feel like Big Leaguers on the state-of-the-art fields, complete with walk-up music, umpires, and VIP treatment. Miracle League teams play on turf fields that accommodate wheelchairs and other assertive devices while helping to prevent injuries. The Miracle League and Ripken Baseball will remove the barriers that keep children and adults with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and will let them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime.

