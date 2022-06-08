On Tuesday night the Paducah Chiefs faced off in a matchup against the Full Count Rhythm. Both teams are in the Ohio Valley League and looked to improve their records.
The Rhythm got the best of the Chiefs amidst the rain, winning the ballgame 10-2. The Chiefs fell to 0-4 and now look to get their first win on Wednesday night against the Madisonville Miners.
The night’s scoring started early in the top of the first coming from a hit by pitch after the bases were loaded due to three straight walks to open the game. The second run of the inning came from the next batter, Drew Robertson, drawing a walk to make the score 2-0.
C Murphy struck out the next batter, leaving three runners stranded as they headed to the bottom of the first.
The scoring was then halted until the top of the fifth inning. The rhythm had the bases loaded with one out after three walks with Lowery up to bat. He then doubled down the left field line to drive in two runs and extend the lead to four.
The next batter, Henry Mosely, with runners on second and third, singled out to shallow center field to drive in another two runs to make the score 6-0.
After a following walk, Cooper Holbrook singled out to left field to score and add another run for the Rhythm. With two outs, Henry Jackson tripled off of a fly ball off the wall to clear the bases, making the score 9-0.
In the bottom half of the fifth, the Chiefs were able to rally with two outs with three straight hits, singles by Colby Morse and Slater Shield, and a double by Elijah Brooks to drive both of them in to make it a 9-2 ballgame.
Ryan Miller knocked one over the centerfield fence in the top of the sixth to score the final run of the game and extend the Rhythm lead to eight.
The Chiefs were unable to respond in the bottom half of the inning, despite a leadoff single from Gage Griggs. In the top of the eighth, the Rhythm were able to load the bases after two walks and a hit by pitch but left all three on base after R Belcher struck out the third out of the inning.
No runs from the Chiefs the next two innings solidified the loss. Morse had two hits and Brooks knocked in the only two runs for the home team.
The Chiefs will get right back to work on Wednesday night against Madisonville before taking a trip to Tennessee for a rematch against the Rhythm.
Full Count Rhythm 2 0 0 0 7 1 0 0 0 — 10 8 0
Paducah Chiefs 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 6 0
WP: L Van Treeck LP: A Brewington
2B: FC- D Lowery
PC- E Brooks
3B: FC- H Jackson
HR: FC- R Miller
TB: FC- R Miller 4, H Jackson 4, D Lowery 2, L Perell, 1, H Travis 1, H Mosely 1, C Holbrook 1
PC- E Brooks 2, C Morse 2, G Griggs 1, S Shield 1, G Bingham 1
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (0-4) Full Count Rhythm (3-2)
