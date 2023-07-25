The Paducah Chiefs took care of business in the first round of the OVL playoffs over the weekend, sweeping the Fulton County Railroaders in 12-2 and 6-4 decisions.
Defeating the Railroaders advanced the Chiefs to the second round of play to take on the Full Count Rhythm. Heading into Monday’s contest, the Full Count Rhythm controlled a 3-1 advantage in the regular season over the Chiefs.
The Full County Rhythm hold the top spot in the OVL’s South division with a 31-9 record with the Chiefs second in command of the division with a 22-14 record.
Full Count got the best of the Chiefs yet again Monday night, shutting down the Chiefs in a 12-0, late-night contest in Hendersonville, TN.
Gunnar Bingham and Christian Beal controlled the only two Chief hits on the night, with Nathan Lang, Will Gibbs and David Limbach tallying four balls among the three of them.
The Rhythm got up to a quick 4-0 start through the first two innings before the Chiefs defense held their opponents scoreless in the bottom of the third.
Full Count got back to where they left off in the bottom of the fourth with two more runs and closed out the game with six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the 12-0 lead and seal the deal.
The Chiefs will host game two of the matchup Tuesday night as they look to stay alive in the OVL playoffs and force a game three.
FULL COUNTY 12, PADUCAH CHIEFS 0
FULL 2 2 0 2 6 0 x x x — 12-10-0
PAD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0-2-3
