Gunnar Bingham

Gunnar Bingham tallied one of the Paducah Chiefs two hits on Monday night in their 12-0 loss to the Full County Rhythm in the first game of the second round of the OVL playoffs.

 File Photo

The Paducah Chiefs took care of business in the first round of the OVL playoffs over the weekend, sweeping the Fulton County Railroaders in 12-2 and 6-4 decisions.

Defeating the Railroaders advanced the Chiefs to the second round of play to take on the Full Count Rhythm. Heading into Monday’s contest, the Full Count Rhythm controlled a 3-1 advantage in the regular season over the Chiefs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In