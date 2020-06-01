Josh Rhodes fired a 9-under par 63 Sunday to successfully defended his championship title at the Texas Roadhouse Invitational tournament held at Silos Country.
Rhodes’ 63 was one stroke from the Silos course record 62 in tournaments, but what mattered was the nine birdies and no bogeys, since the tournament was scored on the Modified Stableford scoring system that awards points on each hole. A bogey earns 1 point, par 2 points, birdie 4 points, eagle 6 points, and 8 points for double eagle. Any hole above bogey earns no points.
“It’s a fun way to play golf,” said Rhodes. “Especially for the higher handicap players where a bad hole doesn’t hurt. I made a lot of god putts today. The greens were good, best I’ve seen at Silos in a few years.”
Chase Korte started the day with a one-point lead over Rhodes, but even after getting 6-points for an eagle on the 11th hole, it was not enough to catch Rhodes.
The top players in the Championship flight were Rhodes at 101 points, Korte (95), Trent Johnson (86) and Drake Stepter (85).
After a first round 64 and 53 points, everyone expected Patrick Newcomb to take the Professional Flight crown. His 103 points was tops for the entire tournament and he was never concerned what others were shooting.
“I didn’t really see his score (Rhodes) but heard he shot really well. I was just trying to put up a good score, just trying for no bogeys, said Newcomb. “The greens were firm but rolled pretty good. If you hit a good putt, you made it. I really enjoyed the whole weekend. I hadn’t played here (Silos) since high school.”
Runner-up in the professional flight was ex-Saint Mary golfer Joey Mayo with a two day total of 86 points.
“I like this (Stableford scoring) tournament because it makes you play more aggressive,” said Mayo. “All of the reward comes for birdies.”
Mike Hogancamp won the hotly contested First Flight with 82points over Tooter Davis (81) in second and tied for third at 75 Kevin Westerfield and Teddy Turner.
Cody Martin won the Second Flight with 73 points followed by Lennis Thompson (68), David Rambo (66) and Joe Johnson (66).
Barton Hamilton won the Third Flight with 57 points. John Meyers and Abe Dumas tied for second with 56 points followed by Warren Van Wyck (55).
The Fourth Flight was captured by Keith Fronabarger (47) followed by Joe Burgess (46) and Noah Bergren (44).
In the Super Senior flight, Jim Hobbs took the title with 65 points well ahead of runner-up Al Chapman’s 56.
Professional Flight
Joey Mayo 46 40-86
Matthew Zakutney 41 32-73
Duncan McCormack 36 45-81
Patrick Newcomb 53 50-103
Championship Flight
Trent Johnson 37 49-86
Josh Rhodes 47 54-101
Lance Davis 40 31-71
Chase Korte 48 47-95
Drake Stepter 40 45-85
Jordan Smith 35 39-74
Daryl Dixon 36
Scotty Butler 42 39-81
Joey Tucker 40 38-78
Brett Jones 35 42-77
Nick Jones 38 43-81
First Flight
Tony Stoner 41 26-67
Keith Livingston 36 32-68
Terry Ganus 35 27-62
Ted Turner 37 38-75
Alan Hayes 35 34-69
Mike Hogancamp 41 41-82
Kevin Westerfield 39 36-75
Richard Smith 37 42-79
Jesse Childress 35 28-63
Tommy Morgan 34 36-70
Brian McDaniels 34 31-65
Tim Jones 35 31-66
Shane Childress 34 34-68
Jeff Hill 37 32-69
Tooter Davis 46 35-81
Second Flight
Curtis Pitt 31 33-64
Jeff Beeny 27 31-58
Tim Spears 26 27-53
Cody Martin 32 41-73
Leonard Foss 33 31-64
Aaron Foss 26 16-42
Zach Rambo 28 36-64
David Rambo 33 33-66
Todd Sutherland 26
Brian Cravens 26
Joe Johnson 28 38-66
Warren Van Wyck Jr. 31 33-64
Lennis Thompson 31 37-68
Third Flight
Jesse Byrd 22 21-43
Smokey Donoho 22 32-54
Tony Williams 24 22-46
John Myers 23 33-56
Mike Whitaker 22 18-40
Abe Dumas 23 33-56
Lance Neal 25 29-54
William Seely 22 21-43
Barton Hamilton 24 33-57
Warren Van Wyck 24 31-55
Ron Shearer 25 27-52
Fourth Flight
Noah Bergren 19 25-44
Alan Overstreet 12 16-28
Kelly Abel 6 9-15
David Barton 18 22-40
Joe Burgess 19 27-46
Robert Higgins 20 22-42
Josh Sheer 19 18-37
Keith Fronabarger 17 30-47
Billy Hough 12 25-37
Super Senior Flight
Al Chapman 27 29-56
Mike Lawrence 16 18-34
Bennett Boyd 11 17-28
Tom Barron 11 9-20
Jim Hobbs 30 35-65
Rick Holmes 21 17-38
Jim Paluski 24 30-54
