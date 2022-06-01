There are multiple reasons for people to love the game of baseball. From the crack of the bat to the seventh inning stretch, spectators of all ages can find a piece of the game that allows them to fall in love. For baseball fans in Paducah, each summer brings the arrival of the Ohio Valley League’s Paducah Chiefs, and this week, the boys of summer returned to Brooks Stadium.
For the 2022 season, the Chiefs will look to new manager Delta Cleary Jr. for guidance. Cleary’s experience with professional baseball will help lead and teach the young men valuable lessons on life and the game.
“I’m trying to get back and teach what I know as much as possible,” Cleary said. “I want to help them out on the mental side and learn about the small details of baseball that a lot of them think they know, but they don’t know all of it.”
On Tuesday morning, the Chiefs reported to Brooks Stadium with high hopes and excitement to begin the summer season. With young men on the roster ranging from Paducah to Australia, the Chiefs will be loaded with an abundance of talent across the board this season.
“One of the big goals for me is getting these guys to compete, no matter where they are because it’ll help them in the long term and life,” Cleary said. “Not even just with baseball but off the field as well.”
Cleary is quite familiar with baseball, winning a World Series title at Louisiana State University Eunice and then drafted in the 37th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Colorado Rockies. During his 11 years of professional baseball, Cleary reached the Triple-A level and collected 1,000 career hits.
In addition to his success throughout the game, Cleary was a NJCAA All-American First Team member and won a Rawlings Gold Glove for his abilities in the outfield.
“We expect to come out here and be competitive in our league,” General Manager Greg McKeel said.
“We expect to come out here and make all of these players better than they were when they got here, so coaches will see that they are better when we send them back to school.”
Being with the team as long as McKeel has, he knows what it takes to make a great baseball club.
Under his guidance and wisdom, the Chiefs are taught how to represent Paducah, their respected colleges, and teams while playing in the Ohio Valley League over the summer.
“The most important thing is making these guys better,” McKeel said. “Everyone wants to play Major League Baseball at some time in their career; while it probably won’t happen for most of them, the expectation is there, and our job is to try and push them along and make it happen.”
Despite having an 11-31 record last season, the club’s staff looks forward to new beginnings with the first contest in the season on Thursday, June 2, at Brooks Stadium. In the OVL South Division for 2021, the Chiefs finished last behind the Franklin Duelers, Hoptown Hoppers, Fulton Railroaders, and Full Count Rhythm.
“We are establishing ourselves and getting the identity of this team,” Assistant Coach Jay Smith said. “Last year is done, and we will have a better team this year.
“We’ve put a lot of time and effort in the offseason to recruit these kids and get the kids that we thought we’d need to have a great team and win the OVL Championship. That’s what we’re trying to do here, bring a championship back to Brooks Stadium.”
This season, the Chiefs will have seven former Region 1 and 2 members: Caldwell County’s Cody Holub (Kentucky Christian University), Lyon County’s Brody Williams (Kent State University), Gunner Bingham (Murray State), and Austin Long (Greenville University), Marshall County’s Evan Oakley (Kentucky Wesleyan College), McCracken County’s Grant Godwin (Eastern Kentucky University), and Paducah Tilghman’s Gage Griggs (Austin Peay State University).
“This is our seventh year in the league, so it’s time we start hanging banners,” Smith said. “This group of coaches is very experienced, and we have a very good group of players. We have a lot of good local kids on this team as well. It’s all going to come back on the team. What do they want to achieve while they are here?”
