MARION, IL — Earlier this year, leaders at Rent One Park invited the community to share their name ideas for a new Prospect League baseball team.
“The response was outstanding,” said Dave Kost, Rent One Park General Manager. “Thousands of suggestions were submitted online. It was tough, but we’ve narrowed it down to our top five. So now, we’re asking fans to weigh in one more time and help name our new team.”
According to Jackson Wiseman, Director of Entertainment and Promotions at Rent One Park, the top five finalists for the new team name are as follows:
- Angry Beavers
- Fungi
- Monkey Rats
- Swamp Foxes
- Thrillbillies
Fans can vote for their favorite team name online at www.NameOurNewTeam.com. Everyone who votes will be entered into a drawing to win a pair of season tickets.
The deadline to vote is December 31. While on the site, fans can also sign up for notifications on team news, tickets, and exclusive merchandise availability. The new team name will be announced in early 2023.
