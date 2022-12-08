MARION, IL — Earlier this year, leaders at Rent One Park invited the community to share their name ideas for a new Prospect League baseball team.

“The response was outstanding,” said Dave Kost, Rent One Park General Manager. “Thousands of suggestions were submitted online. It was tough, but we’ve narrowed it down to our top five. So now, we’re asking fans to weigh in one more time and help name our new team.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In