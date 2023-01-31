On Saturday, the McCracken County High School basketball program hosted the annual Organ Donor Shootout at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena, honoring the late Kam Chumbler, who lost his life at 20 years old in 2015. Kam Chumbler graduated from McCracken County in 2014 and was a hero in the 2013-14 First Region Championship game against Marshall County High School.

The Mustangs hosted a three-game event which included teams from Hickman County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Hopkins County Central, and Poplar Bluff (MO) at McCracken County with a brief message by McCracken County broadcaster and Heath Elementary teacher Eric Chumbler. In addition to Chumbler’s words, the media department put together a video of Kam Chumbler’s time on the court.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In