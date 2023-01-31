On Saturday, the McCracken County High School basketball program hosted the annual Organ Donor Shootout at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena, honoring the late Kam Chumbler, who lost his life at 20 years old in 2015. Kam Chumbler graduated from McCracken County in 2014 and was a hero in the 2013-14 First Region Championship game against Marshall County High School.
The Mustangs hosted a three-game event which included teams from Hickman County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Hopkins County Central, and Poplar Bluff (MO) at McCracken County with a brief message by McCracken County broadcaster and Heath Elementary teacher Eric Chumbler. In addition to Chumbler’s words, the media department put together a video of Kam Chumbler’s time on the court.
“Kam and his father, Michael, were as tight as can be, and basketball was one of their many bonds. Kam became a point guard, and he was a point guard on that 2013-14 team that went and won a regional championship,” Eric Chumbler said. “It wasn’t just a regional championship, though. It was an overtime game against Marshall County, one of our neighboring rivals. It was a tie game in the final seconds, and Kam hit the winning shot as time expired to give McCracken the Region 1 championship in their first year.”
Kam Chumbler was the captain of the Mustang basketball team in its first season, with the school opening in the fall of 2013. The late basketball standout was the varsity MVP for three years, including his time at Lone Oak High School. In addition, he was the All Purchase Player his senior year, the All-Regional Tournament player for two years, the Regional Tournament MVP, and a member of the 2014 KHSAA State Tournament All-Tournament Team.
Kam Chumbler also received the late Joey Fosko Scholarship Award during his senior year of high school. In addition, to honor the former Mustang, a McCracken County basketball team member is awarded the Kam Chumbler Leadership Award each season. In 2022, former Mustang Brant Brower was awarded the honor during the Second District postseason tournament.
“As a point guard, Kam was always looking ahead as a great point guard has to do,” Eric Chumbler said. “He did that on the floor thanks to his father and the instruction from his coaches. He was an incredible basketball player, and his legacy on the floor at this school will forever live on.”
The event began with a matchup between the Hickman County Falcons and Crittenden County Rockets. The Rockets took home a 64-57 victory over Hickman County, with junior Travis Champion tallying 38 points to lead all scorers in the contest, which included five 3-point field goals.
Mayfield and Hopkins County Central battled at Strawberry Hills in the second game of the Organ Donor Shootout. The Cardinals battled the Storm to earn a 58-55 victory. Senior Nolan Fulton led Mayfield with a game-high 16 points. In addition, Fulton led his team with seven rebounds.
Sophomore Owen Webb went 4-for-5 from the free throw line, with three coming in the contest’s final seconds. Webb finished with 10 points and three rebounds.
The Cardinals led 28-24 at halftime and were able to pull away from Hopkins County Central in the third quarter, opening up a 15-point 42-27 lead. However, the Storm went on an 11-0 run to pull back within four points. The run in the third quarter allowed Hopkins County Central to stay within reach of Mayfield throughout the fourth quarter, pushing the game’s outcome down to the final seconds.
In the day’s final game, the McCracken County Mustangs took the court against the Poplar Bluff Mules. The Mustangs defeated the Mules with an 84-64 finish as senior Jack McCune led all scorers with 30 points. During the contest, McCune collected his 1,000th career point as a Mustang and went 5-for-5 at the free throw and 11-for-13 in field goals.
The Mustangs jumped first in the game, but the Mules were able to tie it quickly at two. The senior group of McCune, Jack Bradley, and Jordan Bridges posted 12 of the 16 points in the first quarter, with freshman Jackson Klope rounding out the scoring with four points. McCune continued to control the court for the Mustangs and pressure Poplar Bluff throughout the first half with 16 points.
Senior Carson Purvis followed behind in Mustang, scoring 17 points with five 3-point field goals in the contest. Ian Hart, who returned in his second game since injury, finished with 13 points, and Klope tallied eight with a team-high 11 rebounds.
McCracken County led 34-31 at halftime but pulled ahead 50-35 with three minutes left in the third quarter as Poplar Bluff took a timeout. The timeout strategy worked for the Mules as they inched closer to the lead with a 54-47 deficit. However, the Mustang run would end the quarter with McCracken County leading 62-47.
The Mustangs added 22 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Mules, who collected 17 points to finish the game.
