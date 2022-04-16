Reidland Middle School’s Kiera Tynes will head overseas this summer to play for the United States 2008 Girls Soccer Team. She will be the only member on the United States team to represent her home state of Kentucky.
Since the age of seven, Tynes, who has played soccer, currently plays for the McCracken County High School Lady Mustangs junior varsity team, the middle school team, and the Pumas Club team based in Paducah.
“I’ve always wanted to play in another country and play against good people with different styles,” Tynes said. “This is my chance to do that.”
The power of social media assisted Tynes in receiving the call from the United States team. After uploading videos of her performances online, the team heading to Denmark was impressed with what they viewed. From there, one of Tynes’ goals was in motion.
“We were a little surprised when we got a call asking if she wanted to do it,” Amanda Tynes, Kiera’s mother, said. “She was uploading her videos to social media for a couple of years — ever since COVID started, and they just happened to pick up one of the videos.”
Tynes played with an older group a few years ago when COVID began in Gatlinburg. From that, the US team coach asked for information on Tynes from her prior coach during a college showcase. He even mentioned to the Tynes family about her videos on Instagram.
“We were amazed. The coach said I saw your videos on Instagram, and we were surprised,” Her mother said. “The fact that she has so much passion and put so much into it, it’s amazing to see someone at this age be so dedicated to something.”
Tynes is only getting started within the McCracken County soccer program at the young age of 14.
However, she is under the guidance of head coach Michael Lane, who stepped up to coach her middle school team this year.
Her mother, Amanda, spoke highly of Lane and his work with the middle schoolers.
“He has taken a team that only a handful that might have played soccer before and two people who have played previous seasons,” Amanda Tynes said. “Lane has turned around that team, and they are doing well for a group of beginners and sixth graders. We’re also getting to watch Kiera on the field as her leadership grows.”
