Quarterfinal matches for the First Region tennis tournament took place on Wednesday afternoon. Boys and girls doubles contests as well as boys and girls singles, narrowed things down to the championship matches that will take place on Thursday afternoon.
Just three schools are left to represent the region; McCracken County, Mayfield and Paducah Tilghman. The championship matchups are as follows:
Girls Doubles
Null/Null (MAY) vs. Gruber/Duwe (PT)
Girls Singles
Hollowell (MCC) vs. Smith (MCC)
Boys Doubles
McInosh/Crabtree (MCC) vs. Acree/East (MAY)
Boys Singles
Rowton (PT) vs. McNeil (PT)
The singles matchups will feature a pair of contests against teammates. The girls singles match will feature McCracken teammates and the boys singles match will feature Paducah Tilghman teammates. Region Champs will be declared Thursday afternoon with the final meets starting at 4 p.m. at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center in Paducah.
