Over the weekend, the Paducah Elks Lodge 217 hosted the Regional Hoop Shoot Contest for Region 9. The state winners from four states, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas, competed for first-place finishes to attend the National Hoop Shoot Contest in Chicago, IL, next month.
The event was held at Paducah Tilghman High School’s historic Otis Dinning Gymnasium and began with a presentation of the flags and the contestants, followed by the National Anthem, sung by Paducah’s City Commissioner Richard Abraham. Walker Hall served breakfast and lunch for the Banquet, where contestants received trophies.
