Contestants

The Paducah Elks Lodge 217 hosted the Regional Hoop Shoot Contest for Region 9. The state winners from four states, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas, competed for first-place finishes to attend the National Hoop Shoot Contest.

 Photo courtesy of Howard Finley

Over the weekend, the Paducah Elks Lodge 217 hosted the Regional Hoop Shoot Contest for Region 9. The state winners from four states, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas, competed for first-place finishes to attend the National Hoop Shoot Contest in Chicago, IL, next month.

The event was held at Paducah Tilghman High School’s historic Otis Dinning Gymnasium and began with a presentation of the flags and the contestants, followed by the National Anthem, sung by Paducah’s City Commissioner Richard Abraham. Walker Hall served breakfast and lunch for the Banquet, where contestants received trophies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In