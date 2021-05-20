The First Region singles and doubles tennis tournaments got underway Tuesday at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center.
Play started with the opening rounds of the boys tournaments Tuesday evening, and the girls tournaments followed on Wednesday. The quarterfinals for all tournaments are scheduled for Thursday, and the semifinals and championship matches are set for Saturday. The results from Tuesday’s matches are below.
BOYS SINGLES FIRST ROUNDBallard Memorial’s Parth Patel def. Murray’s Trevor Cunha 6-1, 6-0
Ballard Memorial’s Jake Miller def. Mayfield’s Ethan Smith 6-0, 6-4
Paducah Tilghman’s Evan Jones def. Graves County’s Mark Whitaker 7-5, 6-2
BOYS SINGLES SECOND ROUND
Paducah Tilghman’s Davis Rowton def. St. Mary’s Tate Jennings 6-0, 6-0
McCracken County’s Connor McIntosh def. Marshall County’s Elston Evans 6-0, 6-0
Calloway County’s Isaac Schwepker def. CCA’s Evan Joyce 6-0, 6-0
Ballard Memorial’s Parth Patel def. Graves County’s Mason Whitaker 6-2, 6-0
Paducah Tilghman’s Evan Jones def. Ballard Memorial’s Jake Miller 6-1, 6-2
McCracken County’s Keegan Terrone def. Calloway County’s Isaac Martin 6-0, 6-2
Murray’s Grant Whitaker def. St. Mary’s Rex Roof 6-4, 3-6, 10-4
CCA’s Addicus Hughes def. Marshall County’s Alex Dinas 6-0, 6-0
BOYS SINGLES QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS
Paducah Tilghman’s Davis Rowton vs. McCracken County’s Connor McIntosh
Calloway County’s Isaac Schwepker vs. Ballard Memorial’s Parth Patel
Paducah Tilghman’s Evan Jones vs. McCracken County’s Keegan Terrone
Murray’s Grant Whitaker vs. CCA’s Addicus Hughes
BOYS DOUBLES SECOND ROUND
Graves County’s Ellegood/Cooper def. Mayfield’s East/Galbreath 6-4, 6-2
Paducah Tilghman’s Kirchhoff/Ybarzabal def. Ballard Memorial’s Adams/Paul 6-3, 6-1
Marshall County’s Court/Court def. Murray’s Kerrick/Nabavi 6-0, 6-0
McCracken County’s Puertollano/Patel def. Calloway County’s Dawson/Johnson 6-1, 6-0
Mayfield’s Acree/East def. Graves County’s Medley/Thomasson 6-1, 6-0
Paducah Tilghman’s Armstrong/LeBuhn def. Murray’s Dahncke/Tucker 6-0, 6-0
Marshall County’s Robinson/Wells def. Calloway County’s Emerson/Morris 6-0, 6-1
BOYS DOUBLES QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS
Graves County’s Ellegood/Cooper vs. Paducah Tilghman’s Kirchhoff/Ybarzabal
Marshall County’s Court/Court vs. McCracken County’s Puertollano/Patel
Mayfield’s Acree/East vs. Paducah Tilghman’s Armstrong/LeBuhn
Marshall County’s Robinson/Wells vs. McCracken County’s Crabtree/Lundberg
