The St. Mary boys golf team competed together at state, taking eighth place out of 12 teams in the KHSAA Boys Golf Championship. It was what the Vikings have been working towards all season, and while eighth wasn’t the result they were hoping for, they all agreed it was fun competing together.
Heading into the final day of play, the Vikings sat in seventh place and had potential to climb the leader board. The course played tough and in the end only three teams improved their overall scores, with Christian Academy-Louisville winning it all by one stroke over Madison Central, carding +21 and +22 respectively.
The solo winner in stroke play came from the Christian Academy team. Matthew Troutman shot and impressive 5-under-par 139 over two rounds. Friday he scored a 68 followed by 71 on Saturday.
St. Mary senior Rocco Zakutney started his round Saturday morning as a solid contender for the top group of the leader board, shooting 1-over-par 73. Starting on hole 10, his first nine holes remained steady shooting seven holes on par, with one double-bogey and one birdie. Another birdie followed on the second hole he stood just two strokes over par. Some bad luck struck with six holes to go and the senior and leader of the Vikings ended the tournament in a six-way tie for 19th place and a scorecard reading +7. And while it might not be the score he was hoping for, it was impressive nonetheless.
“I feel amazing about it (the season), one of our only goals was to get here to state and beat Marshall at Regionals and we accomplished that,” Zakutney said. “We did everything we could and I’m very happy for my teammates.”
The team wouldn’t have achieved the eighth place finish without those teammates. Luke Wilson followed Zakutney with an overall 172, +28 which put him in 85th place, Cade Flemming was right on his teammates tail, shooting +30, 174. Aidan Hahn came next with a card reading 33-over-par and Palmer Sims finished +37.
Joining the Vikings from Region One were three individuals from McCracken County, Abe Dumes, Tyler Dew and Cannon Ford. With a score of 6-over-par Dumes made the cut to play in the final round of play. A second round score of 91 put Dumes in a three-way tie for 74th place.
“I was decently happy with my first round, I was playing really well until I had a four putt,” Dumes said. “Today I pretty much played horrible, but I’m a senior so it’s my last round as a high school golfer so I just wanted to come out and have fun and do it one last time and I’m happy I did it and I’m happy I was able to play today even though I didn’t play well.”
As part of the six-way tie that Zakutney landed in, Marshall County’s Camdyn McLeod also found himself scoring 7-over-par. Fellow Marshal Trey Wall shot 12-over-par for a two-day score of 156, the third best score of all Region One golfers in the tournament behind Rocco and Camdyn.
And just like that the season comes to an end and while it wasn’t the final results most of these golfers were hoping for, they were successful enough to qualify for State and that’s an impressive feat.
