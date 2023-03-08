Reeves shares SEC Sixth Man of Year honor; Tshiebwe on first-team, freshmen honored

Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves (12) looks to pass against LSU earlier this year.

LEXINGTON — Antonio Reeves made his mark in his first season at Kentucky.

Reeves was named Southeastern Conference Co-Sixth-Man of the Year. Reeves shared the award with Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly. Reeves scored a career-high 37 points to lead the Wildcats to an 88-79 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

