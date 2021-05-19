MURRAY — Calloway County High School hosted the track and field Area 1 Championships event on Saturday, and the Marshall County boys and Paducah Tilghman girls came out on top.
Marshall County scored 99 points to win the boys championship. Paducah Tilghman (87), McCracken County (78), Calloway County (76) and Murray (59) rounded out the top five.
On the girls side, Tilghman won the championship with 120 points. Marshall County (113), Calloway County (95.5), Murray (75.5) and University Heights (53) rounded out the top five. McCracken County placed sixth with 47 points.
Individually, four athletes set meet records in five events.
McCracken County senior Donsten Brown, a University of Kentucky signee, jumped a height of 6 feet, 10 inches in the high jump, besting the previous record of 6-6 set by Marshall County’s Skyler Van Meter.
Marshall County senior Sophie Galloway, a University of Tennessee signee, set meet records in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump — both of which she already owned. In the hurdles, she ran a time of 14.53 seconds (previous record was 14.66), and she posted a distance of 19-3.5 in the long jump (previous mark was 18-8.5).
Marshall County junior Cade Flatt, who ran a meet-record time of 4:31.75 in the 1,600 meters in 2019, beat that mark Saturday with a time of 4:27.58.
The final record to fall was Marshall County’s Austin Shackleford’s time of 2:01.07 in the 800 meters, as Marshall junior Will Davis posted a time of 2:00.02 on Saturday.
top finishers in each event
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
Calloway County, 10:41.15
Paducah Tilghman, 10:45.24
Marshall County, 10:49.19
McCracken County, 10:57.57
Henderson County, 11:03.51
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 8:43.52
University Heights, 8:44.37
Trigg County, 8:44.69
McCracken County, 8:45.39
Marshall County, 8:56.74
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Sophie Galloway, Marshall County, 14.53
Ella Phillips, Calloway County, 16.60
Evelyn Morales, University Heights, 16.83
Isabella Tichenor, Henderson County, 17.63
Kauri Whitfield, Paducah Tilghman, 18.33
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 15.42
Connor Dill, University Heights, 15.77
Conner Moore, McCracken County, 16.89
Kian Court, Marshall County, 17.02
Nick Mighell, Marshall County, 17.20
Girls 100 Meters
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 12.49
Massie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 12.97
McKenzie Davis, Calloway County, 13.02
Natalia Davis, Henderson County, 13.12
Javona Davis, Fulton County, 13.21
Boys 100 Meters
JaQuellus Martin, Trigg County, 11.02
Jaheim Williams, Henderson County, 11.07
Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 11.33
Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 11.36
Isaac Stevenson, Mayfield, 11.43
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 1:48.17
Marshall County, 1:49.98
Trigg County, 1:50.55
University Heights, 1:54.81
Calloway County, 1:54.95
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 1:32.17
Calloway County, 1:33.66
Graves County, 1:33.95
Trigg County, 1:36.05
Marshall County, 1:36.07
Girls 1,600 Meters
Kate Keller, Crittenden County, 5:39.21
Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 5:45.56
Hallie Mattingly, Henderson County, 5:49.45
Emma Newton, McCracken County, 5:55.58
Ava Dennis, Fort Campbell, 6:05.96
Boys 1,600 Meters
Cade Flatt, Marshall County, 4:27.58
Carson Kitchens, Livingston Central, 4:41.93
Tomas Duncan, University Heights, 4:43.36
Landon McCartney, Calloway County, 4:52.50
Austin Cavanaugh, Trigg County, 4:52.57
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 50.05
Marshall County, 52.28
Henderson County, 53.30
Trigg County, 53.55
Murray, 53.65
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 44.75
Graves County, 44.92
Mayfield, 45.11
Calloway County, 45.60
Fort Campbell, 45.66
Girls 400 Meters
DeDe Barbee, Trigg County, 1:02.25
Elle Carson, Calloway County, 1:05.19
Olivia Ladd, Paducah Tilghman, 1:07.51
Jessica Workman, McCracken County, 1:07.53
Aliviah Acree, University Heights, 1:08.39
Boys 400 Meters
Jaheim Williams, Henderson County, 50.90
Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 51.39
Jackson Goodwin, Paducah Tilghman, 52.23
Ryan Simpson, Trigg County, 53.50
Preston Lamb, Marshall County, 53.89
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Evelyn Morales, University Heights, 49.16
Kauri Whitfield, Paducah Tilghman, 51.46
Sydney Naber, Calloway County, 52.44
Riley Brame, Trigg County, 52.92
Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman, 53.22
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 39.65
Connor Dill, University Heights, 41.10
Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 42.41
Kian Court, Marshall County, 43.93
Conner Moore, McCracken County, 43.97
Girls 800 Meters
Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 2:24.95
Leah Vincek, Marshall County, 2:33.40
Piper Hancock, University Heights, 2:35.34
Kate Keller, Crittenden County, 2:38.93
Emma Newton, McCracken County, 2:41.24
Boys 800 Meters
Will Davis, Marshall County, 2:00.02
Tomas Duncan, University Heights, 2:03.87
Landon McCartney, Calloway County, 2:09.00
Jeremiah Grogan, McCracken County, 2:10.00
Austin Cavanaugh, Trigg County, 2:10.50
Girls 200 Meters
Natalia Davis, Henderson County, 26.56
Massie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 26.61
Hollis Bourque, Murray, 27.39
Diamond Gray, Paducah Tilghman, 27.42
Javona Davis, Fulton County, 27.64
Boys 200 Meters
JaQuellus Martin, Trigg County, 22.41
Jaheim Williams, Henderson County, 22.42
Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 23.11
Isaac Stevenson, Mayfield, 23.39
Xavier Biggers, Murray, 23.88
Girls 3,200 Meters
Madeline Strenge, Paducah Tilghman, 12:48.46
Ava Dennis, Fort Campbell, 13:07.05
Audra Fite, Marshall County, 13:07.26
Emma Madding, Graves County, 13:10.66
Samantha Becker, McCracken County, 13:29.07
Boys 3,200 Meters
Ethan McCarty, Marshall County, 10:31.97
Daniel Puckett, Calloway County, 10:40.89
Tobias Duncan, University Heights, 10:44.45
Luke Cross, Murray, 11:08.76
Aaron Smith, Graves County, 11:18.83
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Trigg County, 4:19.65
Calloway County, 4:21.61
Marshall County, 4:23.93
University Heights, 4:26.38
Paducah Tilghman, 4:34.61
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Marshall County, 3:38.30
Paducah Tilghman, 3:39.27
McCracken County, 3:40.85
University Heights, 3:41.85
Crittenden County, 3:50.25
Girls High Jump
Emma Hancock, Graves County, 5’2”
Rachel Trzepacz, Murray, 5’0”
Tori McCracken, Marshall County, 5’0”
Presleigh Jennings, Marshall County, 4’10”
4 tied for 5th, 4’8”
Boys High Jump
Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 6’10”
Dakyran Gossett, Fulton County, 6’0”
Tristan Davidson, Crittenden County, 5’10”
Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman, 5’8”
3 tied for 5th, 5’6”
Girls Pole Vault
Kynzlee Fox, Murray, 8’3”
Breece Mohon, Mayfield, 7’6”
Erin Faulkner, Murray, 7’6”
Mary Grace Thompson, Marshall County, 7’0”
2 tied for 5th, 6’6”
Boys Pole Vault
Rowdy Sokolowski, Murray, 12’6”
Cameron Youngblood, Murray, 12’0”
Seth Hill, McCracken County, 11’6”
Dale Young, Paducah Tilghman, 10’6”
Caleb Joyce, McCracken County, 10’6”
Girls Long Jump
Sophie Galloway, Marshall County, 19’3.5”
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 18’5.5”
Jordyn Reed, Marshall County, 16’4.5”
Rachel Trzepacz, Murray, 16’0”
Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 15’11.5”
Boys Long Jump
Corey Smith II, Fulton County, 20’8.5”
Jeremiah Holley, Fort Campbell, 20’7”
Mason Grant, Graves County, 20’3.5”
Isaac Stevenson, Mayfield, 20’0.5”
2 tied for 5th, 19’11.5”
Girls Triple Jump
Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 34’9”
Ella Smith, Mayfield, 34’5.25”
Ella Phillips, Calloway County, 31’11.5”
Riley Brame, Trigg County, 29’7.75”
Sayde Lowe, Calloway County, 29’7.5”
Boys Triple Jump
Corey Smith II, Fulton County, 45’2.5”
Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman, 42’9”
Jerome Tyler, Paducah Tilghman, 42’5.25”
Jeremiah Holley, Fort Campbell, 41’7.75”
Kyler Madding, Graves County, 40’1”
Girls Discus
Jade Oakley, Murray, 100’8”
Maci Brown, Marshall County, 99’5”
Georgia Hall, Marshall County, 91’9”
Chaney Fulton, Marshall County, 87’7”
Lilly West, McCracken County, 85’8”
Boys Discus
LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 170’6”
Ben Fiser, Marshall County, 160’4”
Sebastian Lawrence, Murray, 159’1”
Gaige Jacobs, Murray, 137’3”
Tyler Love, Fulton County, 131’3”
Girls Shot Put
Alyssa McClain, Marshall County, 30’9.5”
Jade Oakley, Murray, 30’9”
Ragen Pollard, University Heights, 28’0”
Maci Brown, Marshall County, 27’9”
Ja’Mesha Brown, Fulton County, 27’2”
Boys Shot Put
Ben Fiser, Marshall County, 50’3”
Sebastian Lawrence, Murray, 49’1”
Chase Thompson, Marshall County, 48’8”
LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 47’3”
Noah McGowan, Crittenden County, 42’8”
