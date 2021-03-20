For the first time since 1998, the Murray State football team is 3-0 and for the first time since 2011, it is ranked as well. The 25th-ranked Racers return home Sunday for the first of two consecutive home games to host the Tigers of Tennessee State for Dennis Jackson Day. The game will be aired live on Froggy 103.7 FM and ESPN+.
Sunday will be the 31st meeting between Tennessee Tech and Murray State with the Racers leading the all-time series, 17-13 overall and 11-5 in Murray. The Racers have won each of the past four meetings with TSU and nine of the last 11.
Tennessee State (1-2) picked up its first win of the season last week, when Antonio Zita nailed a 35-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Tigers past Eastern Illinois in Nashville. Earlier in the game, Zita tied the Ohio Valley Conference record for longest field goal with a 62-yarder, in addition to a 51-yarder to begin the day.
The Tigers are averaging 19 points per game on 308.3 yards of total offense, while allowing 28.3 points per game on 376.7 yards. The TSU offense is pass-heavy with 212 of their 308.3 total yards per game coming in the air. The man primarily putting the ball in the air for the Tigers this season is Isaiah Green. Green is 48-for-62 on the season for 575 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
On the ground, Devon Starling has been a workhorse for TSU this season, rushing the ball 49 times for 231 yards for an average of 4.7 yards per carry, 77 yards per game and one touchdown with a long rush of 35 yards.
Defensively, Nyle Love has a team-high 26 tackles for TSU, while Davoan Hawkins and Nick Harper have 17 each. Hawkins also has two sacks and five tackles-for-loss, with two hurries, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble, while Josh Green and James Green each have an interception.
DJ DayOn Sunday, Murray State will honor the life and legacy of Dennis Jackson by officially naming the Racer Room on the bottom floor of Roy Stewart Stadium in his honor. Jackson, 80, was the first student-athlete to break the color barrier at Murray State in 1961, as a member of both the football and track and field teams. Jackson’s No. 25 will be featured prominently throughout the game, including on the Racers’ helmets. Usually wearing their own numbers on one side of the helmet, for Sunday all players will remove their own numbers and replace them with 25 for the day.
Welcome Back
For the first time since 2011, Murray State will enter a game with a national ranking. The Racers were 25th in this week’s STATS PERFORM poll and 24th in the AFCA Coaches’ poll. This week’s appearance in the STATS PERFORM poll marks MSU’s first appearance since September of 2011 and just the second since the final poll of 2002.
As for the AFCA poll, this ranking marks the first for MSU in the known history of the poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.