Rain washed away Sunday’s play in the Murray Country Club Two-Man Tournament, forcing a tie in the third annual event.
Preston English and Josh Burks, the defending tournament champions, and Brock Simmons and Lance Davis both shot a 15-under 57 on Saturday to take the tournament lead going into Sunday.
The tournament was suspended about halfway through Sunday’s rounds. Tournament officials attempted a restart, but the course was unplayable.
“We had a great day of play on Saturday and were set for a great finish on Sunday, but Mother Nature had other plans,” MCC president Gary Keith said. “We had a full field this year, which shows the enthusiasm golfers have for this event and our golf course.”
Forty-four teams were competing in the event, which featured three flights. Darrick Herndon and Chris Dodson won the first flight on a countback as three teams finished at 65, including Andrew Donohoo and Reid Isbell (second place) and Todd Biggs and Pete Hatfield (third place).
Will and Jeremy Snodgrass on the second flight scored a 70, besting Jason and Glenn Howell on a countback. Third-place winners Larry Crick and Fred Drury were one stroke back.
Closest to the pin winners included Darrick Herndon and Brad Clendenen. Ty Andrews and Brock Simmons won the long drive contest, while Brock Simmons and Lance Davis and Shane Andrus and Josh Morris won skins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.