Despite the threat of rain, the St. Mary Vikings and Graves County Eagles surged forward for a contest on the baseball diamond. They almost made it through a full seven-inning game before mother nature called the game in a 5-5 draw in the bottom on the seventh inning.
Wednesday’s contest was the second of the season between the Eagles and Vikings where St. Mary won in an 8-4 decision.
Graves looked poised to get their revenge when they took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first. The runs came after two strikeouts out of the gate followed by a pair of singles from Drake Defreitas and Coby Mullins. A fly ball double to center field brought the two runners home to take the lead.
It wouldn’t be until the bottom of the third inning before the Vikings would find a run.
Brett Haas got things going with a solo homer for the 2-1 score. A walk later for Landre Smiles put a runner on base for Landon Durbin to drive home on a two-run home run.
Brandon Quigley capitalized on the inning when he connected for yet another St. Mary homer to bring home himself and and Austin Duncan to take the 5-2 lead.
Graves County answered right back in the top of the fourth. The Eagles loaded the bases with a double from Mullins, a hit by pitch for Drew Hayden and a single for Hayden Thompson. Hayden Alexander connected for a grounder turned fielders choice for the first out of the inning while also scoring Mullins.
Bryan Easley connected for yet another grounder turned fielders choice to score Hayden to make it a narrow 5-4 ballgame.
The Eagles tied things up when Mullins hit a line drive double to center field to score Defreitas with two outs on the board. St. Mary’s defense secured the third out in the next at bat to close out the inning.
Defense controlled the ballgame the rest of the way before rain stopped play.
Quigley pitched six inning for the Vikings, allowing seven hits, five runs and striking out five. Haas came in for relief to pitch the final inning, striking out two batters.
For Graves it was Thompson who started on the mound, allowing three hits, five runs and four walks while striking out three. Landon Curd pitched the remaining 3.1 winnings, allowing one hit, five walks and striking out two.
ST.MARY 5, GRAVES COUNTY 5
STM: 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 — 5-4-0
GC: 2 0 0 2 1 0 0 — 5-7-0
HR: B. Quigley, B. Haas, L. Durbin
2B: C. Mullins, 2, D. Hayden.
TB: SM — B. Quigley 4, B. Haas 4, L. Durbin 4, Z. Krueger 1; GC — C. Mullins 5, D. Hayden 2, D. Defreitas 2, H. Thompson 1.
Records: St. Mary 7-2-1; Graves County 5-4-1
