DRAFFENVILLE — Despite inclement weather and a half-hour lightning delay, the McCracken County Mustangs and the Marshall County Marshals returned to the field to finish a game that lasted over three hours. Although the Marshals struck first, the Mustangs took home a 10-1 victory over Marshall County.
The McCracken County Mustangs started the night with a leadoff walk of Miller Green and a single by Jack Bennett but failed to advance either runner before Marshall County collected the second and third out in the top of the first. Reese Oakley worked the mound for the Marshals, escaping without any damage from the visitors.
During the bottom half of the inning, Marshall County took a 1-0 with two outs. McCracken’s Daniel Higdon started for the Mustangs, striking out Chase Shelton and getting Ethan Landis to pop out for two quick outs. Unfortunately for McCracken County, a single by Chase Hayden kicked off a chain of events that went in Marshall County’s favor.
Evan Oakley drew a walk, and Ty Davenport was hit by the pitch, loading the bases for the home team. Hayden, who collected Marshall County’s first hit, scored on a wild pitch. Higdon got out of the inning with a strikeout of Jace Driver.
Eli James hit a leadoff single to left field in the top of the second inning but was caught while attempting to steal second base with Scout Moffatt at the plate. Next, Moffatt and Jude Farley hit back-to-back singles but could not score as the next two batters were the next two outs in the inning.
As the rain began to pour down on the field, Higdon returned to the mound for the Mustangs. With two quick outs on a strikeout and groundout, Shelton drew a walk before the umpires called for a lightning and rain delay.
The two teams returned to the field as the skies cleared. McCracken County’s head coach Zach Hobbs replaced Higdon on the mound with Zach Sims and Farley with Trace Cressler. Sims walked the first batter he faced but found a groove as Hayden flew out to center field, where Nate Lang dove to catch the ball and prevented the Marshals from having a chance to increase their lead.
Lang’s catch in center field shifted the momentum toward the McCracken County crew in the top of the third. Cooper Ford singled to right field and later advanced to second base on a wild pitch as Bennett stood in the batter’s box. Bennett drew a walk, and Ford stole third base during Lang’s at-bat. Then, Lang singled to right field, tying it at 1-1 with zero outs.
Caleb Ehling’s sacrifice bunt to Reese Oakley on the mound moved Bennett and Lang into scoring position. Moffatt singled to right field with two outs, scoring Bennett and Lang to take a 3-1 lead. The Mustangs snagged one more run as Sims doubled to left field, allowing Moffatt to score and make it 4-1.
Sims returned to the mound and faced three batters in the bottom of the third inning. Evan Oakley popped out in foul territory, which Cressler snagged near the backstop fence. The junior Mustang hurler struck out Davenport before inducing Driver to ground out to third base.
The Mustang offense continued to shine despite clouds forming in the sky and rain inching closer to the field. With one out, Ford hit a solo shot to center field to make it 5-1. Teammates Bennett and Lang greeted Ford with a helmet salute at home plate.
Bennett, Ehling and James drew walks against Hayden, who replaced Reese Oakley on the mound. With rain returning, Bennett scored on a passed ball to make it 6-1. The score went to 7-1 as Moffatt hit another single to the outfield. The third out came when Sims flew out to center field.
During the top of the fifth inning, McCracken County added to their lead and pushed the game out of reach for the home team.
With an RBI double from Bennett and an RBI single from Lang, the score became 9-1.
A ground out by Brice Wurth gave McCracken a 10-1 lead in the top of the seventh, scoring Green.
Carter McKinney, who appeared in relief of Hayden, faced two batters and worked the mound, causing Cressler to fly out.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Miller replaced Sims on the mound for the Mustangs. Maddox Cope doubled for the Marshals before a pitch hit Conner Mannon. With bases loaded, Landis lined out to right field and left runners in scoring position for the first out.
The next batter, Hayden, struck out on four pitches as Cope, Mannon, and Wilson Shadowen remained on base. And then, Evan Oakley stepped up to the plate with bases loaded down to their last batter. Although the senior fouled off one of Miller’s pitches, Evan Oakley struck out looking to end the game.
Sims earned the win for McCracken County. The junior worked 4.1 innings, relieving Higdon. Sims struck out seven and allowed one hit along with one walk. He did not allow a single run in his appearance on 70 pitches.
Higdon worked less than two innings, allowing two hits and one run. The junior walked two and struck out three on 40 pitches.
Miller appeared in the last inning for McCracken County. The sophomore allowed two hits and struck out two while facing six batters.
Reese Oakley started for the Marshals and took the loss. He worked three innings, allowing eight hits, four runs, two walks, and struck out two.
Whiteside, Hayden, and McKinney appeared in relief.
Whiteside threw less than an inning, allowing one hit, three runs, three walks, and struck out two.
Hayden worked over two innings, allowing five hits, three runs, three walks, and struck out three.
McKinney finished the game for Marshall County, throwing less than an inning and throwing five pitches.
McCracken County 10, Marshall County 1
McCracken County 0 0 4 3 2 0 1 — 10-14-0
Marshall County 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1-5-1
WP: Z Sims; LP: R Oakley
2B: MARSHALL — M Cope; MCCRACKEN — Z Sims, W Miller, J Bennett
HR: MCCRACKEN — C Ford
TB: MARSHALL — M Cope 2, C Mannon 1, E Oakley 1, C Hayden 1, Shadowen 1; MCCRACKEN — C Ford 5, S Moffatt 3, J Bennett 3, Z Sims 2, N Lang 2, W Miller 2, M Green 1, J Farley 1, E James 1
RECORDS: McCracken County (21-4); Marshall County (16-11)
