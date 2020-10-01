Ragland reminisces after KGCA Hall call

Nancy Ragland didn’t expect the call.
But on the other end of the line was former Central Hardin golf coach Chris Adams with important news for the former Paducah Tilghman boys and girls golf skipper: “You’re headed to the Class of 2020 Kentucky Golf Coaches Hall of Fame.”
“I was absolutely flabbergasted,” Ragland said. “Are you sure you’ve got the right person? And who nominated me?”
It had been Adams, who — while himself rolling at Central Hardin — had observed Ragland and her Blue Tornado crew storm the state from 1996 until her retirement in 2006.
“I truly enjoyed getting to tell her that I did,” Adams told Mike Mathison of The News-Enterprise on Sept. 21. “And she was more than worthy of the nomination.”
Two weekends ago, at the KGCA All-State Championships in Lexington, Ragland was still surprised she was headed for immortality.
Her numbers, however, make it so simple.
In those 11 seasons, Ragland’s golfers played in 1,171 individual matches and tournaments and compiled a ridiculous 1,012-159 win-loss record.
Building her teams with a balance of youth and experience, Ragland became the first female coach in KHSAA history to lead a boys golf team to a state title, in 2000 — one of historic proportions. Brett Jones, John Semeraro, Will Cox, Michael Craft and Kyle Ramey carved up Barren River State Park for the rare double-feature with an individual champion in Jones (71-75) and a team title, both wrenched away in a double playoff performance against hometown Glasgow.
The last time a team champion and an individual champion had come from the same school: Mayfield, with Ted Hale, in 1959.
Tilghman, in her tenure, would qualify for seven state tournaments, win four-straight First Region titles from 2000-03, and produce a plethora of Division I golfers during the stretch.
She earned Kentucky Boys Golf Coach of the Year in 2000, 2001 and 2005; the Mideast Coach of the Year award in 2000 and 2005; and was tabbed as a finalist for the National Coach of the Year honor upon her retirement in 2006.
“I didn’t do anything,” Ragland said. “I was just the pusher.”
• • •
To this day, Ragland still teases her father, Bob, about golf.
After all, women didn’t typically fall in love with the game in the 1960s. But she always wanted clubs. And she always wanted lessons.
“You’re never going to stick with this game,” he’d tell her.
“And I tell him every time I see him, ‘Well, here I am,’ ” Ragland said with a laugh.
Junior golf had always been her jam alongside longtime husband, Rick. The pair celebrated a 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8, and for the longest time helped run clinics for kids at Rolling Hills Country Club.
In 1996, when the Tilghman job came open, Ragland “slipped right in,” and mostly because she knew the local layout.
“When I got into this, I was kind of like the new kid on the block,” she said. “Yes, I’d been around golf all of my life, but I’d never been at the level of coaching high school golf. I’d been doing the junior golf program at Rolling Hills for years, but I hadn’t been at that level.
“The first year at Tilghman, it was ‘get-your-feet-wet-keep-your-mouth-shut’ and see what’s going on. But I got into it, and I loved it.”
By 1999, Ragland knew her team was knocking on the door of dominance. Her Blue Tornado — behind Jones, Semeraro, Cox, Reiss Bright and Alex Metzger — finished with a 314 at Country Club of Paducah, just seven strokes behind the Ryan Cochran-led St. Mary Vikings.
Jones finished 14 strokes off the individual leader in the 1999 KHSAA State Championships, and the Blue Tornado missed the team cut after day one.
By 2000, it was time.
“They were hungry,” she remembers. “They were ready. We were hungrier than anyone else.”
• • •
For more than a decade, Ragland remembers being with her team almost every weekend.
“It’s like they were dating a 50-year-old woman,” she said, laughing. “If we got invited to a tournament, we went.”
One of the more unsung moments of Ragland’s high-school coaching career, however, didn’t come from a tee box or a state-championship-winning team.
It came through advocacy. It came through her push and insistence to have Paducah and its golf courses have a chance to host the coveted KHSAA Boys and Girls state championships.
And in 2005, she got her wish.
“I wanted it the year before, and I couldn’t get it ... because you’ve got to pull a lot of strings, you have to do a lot of research, and you have to have a lot of people backing you,” Ragland said. “Most people don’t know, but when I did it ... boys was always going to be at the Paducah Country Club, and girls was supposed to be at Rolling Hills.
“But I’m one of those paranoid people who always has to have a backup plan. Rolling Hills lost their greens in August. Totally lost their greens. And I’d already talked to Todd Butts at Drake Creek, so he was my backup in case something happened at one of these other country clubs. ...”
So, to Drake Creek it went, and with it comes the memories of a young Princetonian in Emma Talley, then in sixth grade, competing in the state tournament for the second time after winning the first of her six First Region individual titles.
“I remember her holding and hitting a wedge and thinking, ‘How can a kid hit a wedge like that?’ ” Ragland said. “That’s the last club you learn as a kid to control.”
Ragland — a player-turned-coach — would know.
“I just took it and ran with it,” she added. “And I knew the kids, and I knew they loved the game, and I thought: ‘We’re going to go for it. Let’s go.’ ”
