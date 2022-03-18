NASHVILLR — It was an unfortunate one and done scenario for the Murray State women’s basketball team as they fell to Vanderbilt in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday night in Nashville, TN. After a competitive and close first half of play, Vandy pulled away in the second half to run off with a 73-47 win over the Racers.
Both teams started out shooting the ball well, particularly the Racers as they knocked down 3-of-5 from downtown to add to their 50% shooting from the rest of the field. The Commodores matched that fairly evenly with a slightly higher 56.3% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.
The scoring frenzy in the first quarter resulted in 20-17 advantage for Vanderbilt but the scoring speed would slow down significantly in the second for both teams.
Senior Macey Turley, who put up five points in the opening minutes, started the second period with a 3-pointer after two quick buckets by Vandy to keep from falling too far behind. Katelyn Young would add to that deep ball with a jumper of her own to make it a 24-22 game with just over seven minutes to play. The remaining seven minutes of the second quarter would result in just 10 points between both teams resulting in a tied ball game heading into the locker room, 28-28.
Murray state came out looking to take control of the ball game as they went on a 7-2 run early in the third quarter to take a 35-31 lead.
Young got the ball rolling with a pair of free throws and a layup and Lex Mayes capitalized with a 3-pointer at the 6:39 mark.
From there Vandy would control the ball and go on a 14-0 run across a three minute span to take an eight point lead. Alexis Burpo stopped the bleed for a moment with a layup for the Racers, but the 43-37 deficit would only get larger.
The Racers kept their opponents from going on any more scoring streaks the rest of the quarter, but the defensive pressure by Vandy would make it difficult for Murray State to get momentum past half court.
After the third quarter Vanderbilt held a 55-42 lead.
Turley would once again start off the quarter with another 3-pointer, her final point of the night for a team high 13 points.
Young would again follow with a pair of free throws to finish her 10-point performance and those five points would be the only points in the final quarter of play for the Racers.
Vanderbilt would run away with the game from there to go on a 16-0 run and finish the game with a 73-47 win.
Vanderbilt (73) — Cambridge 24, Moore 16, Washington 16, Chambers 7, Smith 4, Flournoy 3, Lachance 3. Record: 15-18
Murray State (47) — Turley 13, Young 10, McKay 9, Burpo 8, Sanders-Woods 4, Mayes 3. Record: 22-10
