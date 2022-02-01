The Murray State Racers kept their undefeated run going in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 77-66 win over the Morehead State Eagles. The Racers pushed their overall win streak to 10 and have a streak of 13-straight wins at home in the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The win made the Racers (20-2) one of only two 20-win teams in NCAA D-I, along with No. 1 Auburn.
Murray State is now the solo leader in the OVC at 10-0, while the Eagles (16-6) fell to 8-1 and snapped a 10-game win streak of their own.
The Racers return the game to Morehead, KY. on Feb. 12.
Needing three 3-point baskets to break the OVC career record, the drama built until there was 4:14 remaining in the first half. Brown’s wing three gave him 320 as he surpassed Joe Sibbitt’s mark of 319 set at Austin Peay from 1994-98. Brown finished the day 3-of-9 from long distance and 16 points.
KJ Williams was one rebound from his fourth-straight double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds.
Justice Hill scored 19 points and distributed five assists for the Racers.
Trae Hannibal and Jordan Skipper gave the Racers only five who scored with 14 and seven points respectively.
A tight game from the start, the Eagles led once by six points, but the Racers finished the half with a 7-2 run in the final 2:38 left to have a 33-28 lead at the halftime intermission.
With 7:46 left in the game, the score was tied for the tenth time of the day at 48-48 when the Racers made a move to gain space on the scoreboard. Williams scored eight-straight points and the Racers were in front 56-48 with 5:46 left.
Morehead State cut the MSU lead to six points, but Hill’s drive put the Racers in front again with 2:21 left.
The Racers sealed the win by making 9-of-12 from the free throw line.
The Racers won the battle of the boards 38-33 and had a 12-8 advantage on the offensive boards. MSU also forced the Eagles into 15 turnovers and scored 20 points from those mistakes. The Racers outscored the Eagles 17-8 from the free throw line.
The game with Morehead State marked the eighth game in 16 days for the Racers. Next week, the Racers travel to Clarksville, Tenn. for the first Popeyes Battle of the Border game with Austin Peay.
The Racers next home game is Saturday, Feb. 5 when they host the SIUE Cougars.
