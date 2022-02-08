The Murray State Racers recorded the 300th win at the CFSB Center in a 79-59 victory over the SIUE Cougars in Murray, Kentucky.
The Racers (22-2), who have won games at an 86% clip over 24 seasons on their home court, improved to 12-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The first place Racers have won 12-straight games overall and their last 14 games at the CFSB Center.
MSU had four players scoring in double-figures with 18 points each by Tevin Brown and Justice Hill, while KJ Williams added 12 points and DJ Burns scored 11. Williams added 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season and the 25th of his career.
After jumping on top 12-4 on a reverse dunk and layup by Williams, the Racers pushed to a 12-point lead at 21-9 seven minutes into the game. The Cougars managed to cut the lead to four at the 8:09 mark, but the Racers finished the half on a 23-7 run for a 44-24 halftime lead.
The Racers shot 44% from the field (27-of-61), while limiting SIUE to 39% (19-of-49). The Racers scored 20 points off 13 turnovers by the Cougars. Two days after grabbing a season-high 15 steals at Austin Peay, the Racers added another nine against SIUE.
The Racers take to the road next week for games at Tennessee State and Morehead State on Feb. 10 and 12. The Racers return home on Feb. 17 for a home game against Austin Peay.
The Murray State women’s basketball team bounced back after Thursday’s tough loss at Austin Peay to take down SIUE 87-73 at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
After falling behind by as many as eight in the first quarter, the Racers strung together three 20-plus point quarters to close out the game.
No quarter was bigger, perhaps, than the second as MSU scored a game-high 27 points in the frame, while limiting the Cougars to a game-low 10.
For just the second time in program history, but the second time in three seasons, Murray State completed the season sweep of the Cougars. In their last OVC game with SIUE, the Racers evened the all-time series with SIUE at 13, thanks in large part to MSU winning six of the last seven games in the series.
For the 10th time this season, four Racers reached double-digits points in the contest, while it was also the second time that two Racers scored 20 or more points. Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo each scored 20 points in the game, while Katelyn Young added 17 and Hannah McKay chipped in 12. The Racers are now 9-1 in games in which four or more Racers score 10-plus points.
Young led Murray State in rebounding on the night with 12, to notch her seventh double-double of the season. Turley was close to a double-double of her own as she had a game-high seven assists, as did Burpo, who also had eight rebounds to flirt with a triple-double
On Thursday, the Racers begin a two-game road-trip Thursday when they travel to Nashville to face Tennessee State, followed by a trip to the eastern portion of the Commonwealth on Saturday to take on Morehead State.
