At the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Saturday afternoon, Murray State got strong efforts from freshman center Katelyn Young (27 points, 17 rebounds) and junior point guard Macey Turley (17 points, four assists, four steals) — but Indiana State built an early 14-point lead and held on against the Racers, 84-80.
The Racers (1-2) grabbed a tenuous 65-64 lead in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer from Macie Gibson (seven points, four rebounds), before Indiana State pushed ahead and stayed there.
MSU was equalized in rebounds (38-all), but it’ll be 19-for-30 shooting from the charity stripe, 17 surrendered points on 21 turnovers and a tough first quarter — in which the Racers shot 35.7% and the Sycamores shot 57.9% — that could be the focus points ahead.
ISU had six players in double figures, let by Caitlin Anderson’s 18 points and Jamyra McChristine’s 15.
INDIANA STATE 84, MURRAY STATE 80
Racers16 21 22 21 — 80
Sycamores26 16 20 22 — 84
STATISTICS
RACERS — Young 27, Turley 17, Hawthorne 8, Sanders-Woods 8, Gibson 7, Mayes 5, Mensah 4, Burpo 4.
FG: 28-57. 3PT: 5-15 (Turley 3, Gibson, Young). FT: 19-30. Reb: 38. PF: 23. Ast: 16. TO: 21. Stl: 10. Record: 1-2.
SYCAMORES — Anderson 18, McChristine 15, Folks 13, Pitzer 11, Latu 10, Hunter 10, Glanton 6, Westerfeld 1.
FG: 32-70. 3PT: 5-17 (Pitzer 3, Latu 2). FT: 15-20. Reb: 38. PF: 24. Ast: 16. TO: 14. Stl: 13. Record: 2-1.
