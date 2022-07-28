Myrtle Beach

The Racers will join Boise State, Charlotte, Colorado, Loyola Chicago, Texas A&M, Tulsa and UMAss in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational starting on Nov. 17.

 PROVIDED

One of the big parts of the Murray State men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule is their appearance at the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational at the at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Racers have been paired with the Texas A&M Aggies in game one. Tip time is set for 4 p.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 17. Murray State’s second game (Nov. 18) is against either Colorado or UMass at noon EST or 2 p.m. EST.

