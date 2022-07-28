One of the big parts of the Murray State men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule is their appearance at the fourth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational at the at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.
The Racers have been paired with the Texas A&M Aggies in game one. Tip time is set for 4 p.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 17. Murray State’s second game (Nov. 18) is against either Colorado or UMass at noon EST or 2 p.m. EST.
The second part of the Myrtle Beach bracket has Boise State vs. Charlotte and Loyola vs. Tulsa (Nov. 17).
After an off day, the tournament concludes with four games on Sunday (Nov. 20).
New Murray State head coach Steve Prohm is in his second era with the Racers and guiding them to the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Myrtle Beach Invitational is offering a pre-tournament discount of $25 discount for fans that sign up online. Fans that sign up early receive first access to purchase tickets at a discount later in the summer before they go on sale to the general public.
All games of the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational will be aired live on ESPN’s platform of channels.
Myrtle Beach Invitational Notes
Murray State coach Steve Prohm won a tournament title once before at HTC Center when he coached Iowa State to the 2017 Puerto Rico Tipoff crown. The event was moved to the Coastal Carolina campus due to Hurricane Maria.
The last time the Racers won an in-season tournament was in Prohm’s first season as MSU coach in 2011 at the Great Alaska Shootout. The Racers defeated Southern Miss. In double overtime in the championship game.
In Myrtle Beach, the Racers could meet Colorado and if they do, it will get Coach Prohm and Buffs Coach Tad Boyle together again.
The two coached against each other in the title game of the Charleston Classic in 2012, won by Colorado 81-74.
The first three champions of the Myrtle Beach event include Central Florida (2018), Baylor (2019) and Utah State (2021).
