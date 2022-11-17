A busy week is ahead for the Murray State Racers as they travel to South Carolina to compete in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. They will play three games in the span of four days, starting on Thursday, November 17 with a tough contest against Texas A&M. From there the Racers will take on either Colorado or UMass on Friday, followed by Boise State, Charlotte, Loyola or Tulsa to finish their journey on Sunday.
MSU enters Thursdays contest with a 1-1 record, while Texas A&M holds a 2-0 record. The Racers dropped their season opener on the road at Saint Louis, 91-68 and bounced back at home with a dominant 90-53 win over Lindsey Wilson over the weekend.
“We have a big week, we are playing a physical, tough basketball team,” Murray State head coach Steve Prohm said after their win on Saturday. “Coach Buzz Williams has done a tremendous job, he’s a phenomenal coach, he’s done a great job at every stop. The last time we played his team was about 10 years ago and that was a lot of fun so hopefully it is that kind of game again.”
Texas A&M sits at No. 24 in the most recent AP Top-25 standings with their perfect 2-0 opening record. This will be the first contest against a top ranked team since their 82-63 loss to Tennessee on the road back in 2019. The Racers have lost their last five games against ranked opponents since their last Top-25 win in 2012 against Saint Mary’s at home.
With just two games under both teams belts, the shooting stat comparison between both teams is fairly evenly matched. The Aggies hold a slightly higher field goal percentage at 51.4% compared to the Racers 47.1%. Murray holds the advantage from behind the arc at 43.2% from the 3-point line, with the Aggies hot on their tale at 42.9%, and Texas is shooting 67.9% from the free throw line with Murray shooting 65.1%.
Jamari Smith is leading the pack for the Racers, averaging 19 points per game. Rob Perry follows at 16ppg and DJ Burns at 13.
For the Aggies, Wade Taylor IV leads with an average of 19.5ppg. Henry Colman III follows with 13.5 and Dexter Dennis is averaging 12 points per game.
Tip-off for Thursdays contest will air on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. CST. From there, the Racers will have a week off before heading to Chattanooga on Saturday, November 26, before returning home to host Illinois State on Thursday, December 1.
