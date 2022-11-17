DJ Burns

Murray State junior DJ Burns battles in the paint on his way to his 20-point performance against Lindsey Wilson on Saturday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

A busy week is ahead for the Murray State Racers as they travel to South Carolina to compete in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. They will play three games in the span of four days, starting on Thursday, November 17 with a tough contest against Texas A&M. From there the Racers will take on either Colorado or UMass on Friday, followed by Boise State, Charlotte, Loyola or Tulsa to finish their journey on Sunday.

MSU enters Thursdays contest with a 1-1 record, while Texas A&M holds a 2-0 record. The Racers dropped their season opener on the road at Saint Louis, 91-68 and bounced back at home with a dominant 90-53 win over Lindsey Wilson over the weekend.

