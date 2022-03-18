The best players show up on the biggest stages.
And this statement could not have been more true on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
In a triumphant back-and-forth battle that needed overtime to decide a winner, the No. 7 seeded Murray State Racers emerged victorious over the No. 10 San Francisco Dons, 92-87, in first round action of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
The Racers received lights-out performances from guards Juice Hill, Tevin Brown and Trae Hannibal, while forward KJ Williams continued his dominance in the paint.
Hannibal and Williams led the way with 18 points each while Brown added 17 and Hill finished with 15.
In addition to the superb play from this foursome, Murray adopted an all hands on deck approach when foul trouble and injuries began to plague them late.
Jordan Skipper-Brown and DaQuan Smith each churned out big minutes down the stretch as Skipper-Brown notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Smith added five points including a huge 3-point basket as things began to heat up midway through the second half.
The Racers did their best to pull away in the waning minutes of regulation but the Dons refused to fold behind Jamaree Bouyea’s game-high 36 points.
Bouyea put the team on his back, hitting a number of big triples (4-12) including the game-tying 3-point basket to send the game to overtime tied 73-all.
In the overtime period, Brown scored six of his 17, Williams added six of his 18 and Skipper-Brown took over, scoring five of his 12 while crashing the boards to help lead the Racers past USF in dramatic fashion.
Following the 85-79 upset win by No. 15 Saint Peter’s over No. 2 Kentucky in overtime, the Racers will now take on the Peacocks with a shot at reaching the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history on Saturday night.
SAN FRANCISCO (24-10)
Kunen 3-7 2-2 8, Tape 5-5 0-1 10, Bouyea 13-26 6-8 36, Shabazz 1-10 0-0 3, Stefanini 2-4 2-4 7, Rishwain 2-8 3-4 8, Meeks 5-7 1-3 13, Markovetskyy 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-68 14-22 87.
MURRAY ST. (31-2)
Burns 2-5 2-2 6, Williams 8-14 0-1 18, Brown 5-13 4-5 17, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 6-13 3-4 15, Hannibal 6-12 6-7 18, Skipper-Brown 2-3 8-12 12, D.Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Bostick 0-0 0-2 0, McMullen 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 31-64 24-35 92.
Halftime—San Francisco 37-36. End of regulation: Tied 73-73. 3-Point Goals—San Francisco 9-35 (Bouyea 4-12, Meeks 2-4, Stefanini 1-3, Rishwain 1-6, Shabazz 1-6, Kunen 0-4), Murray St. 6-21 (Brown 3-9, Williams 2-6, D.Smith 1-2, Hill 0-4). Fouled Out—Tape, Rishwain, Burns, Hannibal. Rebounds—San Francisco 32 (Kunen 7), Murray St. 42 (Skipper-Brown 10). Assists—San Francisco 10 (Bouyea, Stefanini 3), Murray St. 17 (Hill 9). Total Fouls—San Francisco 24, Murray St. 21.
