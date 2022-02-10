Nothing came easy for the Murray State Racers at the Gentry Center in Nashville on Thursday night.
The No. 23-ranked Racers trailed by as much as 13 points in the first half before storming back on the coattails of junior forward KJ Williams’ career-high 39 points to take down the Tennessee State Tigers, 73-62.
“I’m so proud of our guys. I know we’re here in the heat of the moment but it’s been as hard and tough to win as I can remember,” Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said. “TSU has top-half of the league talent with great personnel and a great environment here tonight. But you just can’t say enough about KJ Williams. I know we say it a lot here but that was one of the great Murray State performances.”
Murray suffered from sluggish play to begin the contest as a 4-0 lead quickly vanished.
The Tigers wasted no time sticking it to the Racers on the offensive end, beginning the night 4-9 from beyond the arc as Kenny Cooper and Carlos Marshall helped TSU take a daunting 25-12 lead at the under eight media timeout.
A late push to end the half helped Murray climb out of a 13-point deficit with Williams and sophomore forward DJ Burns leading the way with eight points each.
Out of the halftime break, Williams and the Racers went to work.
Following a hook shot from former Murray State forward Jalen Dupree, the Tigers enjoyed a seven point advantage, 40-33, but the tide was about to turn the Racers’ way.
A 3-point basket from Williams followed by another trey with a chance at a four-point play allowed the Racers to make an instant comeback.
From this point on, the Racers looked and played like a completely different team.
Trailing 47-46 following a triple from TSU guard Marcus Fitzgerald, the Racers’ offense erupted, putting together a 16-2 run to take a commanding 62-49 advantage with just under seven minutes to play.
After building their double-digit lead, the Racers played neck and neck with the Tigers to the final whistle as Murray State captured its NCAA leading 23rd win of the season to remain perfect (13-0) in Ohio Valley Conference play.
Williams’ huge second half was highlighted by an offensive outburst of 31 points including a pair of triples and a 7-9 mark from the charity stripe.
Following the win, Williams said night’s like tonight are all about picking up teammates and taking control when you’re needed most.
“(I saw) we were struggling and knew I had to pick up my teammates,” Williams said. “I just came out and put the team on my back and took over. I was getting to my spots and knew I could score down inside and around the outside. (I was) just trying to get easy buckets and if not, I knew I could pass it out.”
Looking ahead to Saturday, the Racers will face another tall test as they remain on the road for their second matchup with the second place Morehead State Eagles.
Murray took down Morehead, 77-66, in the two teams’ first meeting at the CFSB Center on Jan. 29.
“(We’re) really looking forward to it,” McMahon said. “We’re beat up right now so we’re going to get guys back to the hotel and in treatment but we’ll be ready to roll come Saturday at 4:00 eastern. I think we all know what a great game the first matchup was and I expect the same on Saturday.”
