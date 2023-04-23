The Murray State Racers football team held their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon. The weather made it a perfect day for the Racers to host the game that turned out to be competitive and came down to the final play. The navy team ultimately defeated the white team 17-15.
"I thought it was really, really even," head coach Dean Hood said. "I didn't do much moving the ball around. A lot of times I'lll move the ball around to create some situations depending on which side is going good but I didn't really do that today."
There was multiple ways that a team could score points. Two first downs by the offense was two points, if the defense forced a three and out, they would score two points. Touchdowns were worth seven points and extra points were still kicked but did not count for points. Field goals were still worth three points, a fourth down stop was worth four points and turnovers were worth two points.
The game was split into two halves. The first half did not see any touchdowns and most of the points came from the defenses or special teams.
The second half was more exciting from an offensive perspective as each offense started to move the ball more. Taylor Shields made a nice catch across the middle of the field and ran the ball all the way inside the five-yard line. This set Jawaun Northington up for the games first touchdown as he would run it into the end zone a couple of plays later.
"Spring practice has been a journey," Shields said. "We started off a little slow and then we picked it up. This was definitely our best scrimmage."
Northington had a big game running the ball as he ripped off a couple of big runs.
"The running backs ran the ball so well today," outside linebacker Chris Hill Jr. said. "There were a couple of times it felt like I ran into a truck and I said 'let me buckle my helmet up a little more', it was really physical and even. We have some great backs, but we have some great weapons at receiver too."
Jaylen Abston took over at quarterback for the final drive of the game. Abston had wide receiver Parker Perry in a one-on-one look running down the sideline, Abston threw the ball up and Perry brought down a heavily contested catch. They would continue to drive and Abston would later run the ball into the end zone for the game winning score on a read option play.
The Racers battled injuries all of their 2022 season, especially to key players like DJ Williams and Jacob Bell. Williams is on schedule and even took reps in practice this week, while Bell was a full participant in the spring game.
"DJ took some team reps on Tuesday and Thursday of this week," Hood said. "[Bell] is our deep threat. He got behind Texas Tech three times before he got hurt and then all of a sudden that's gone."
Quarterback Jayden Stinson took over the offense during the season last year but he was not fully healthy as he continued to nurse an ankle injury. He is now healthy and not limited to staying in the pocket.
"Now I'm actually expected to read on run plays and pull a ball here and there," Stinson said. "It's good being able to run again. It's like a big weight was lifted off of my foot and I can actually move it now."
Coach Hood said that his team came out of the game healthy, other than a hyperextended knee and a rolled ankle. Harris Jr. added that the team plans to come back for the summer a month early to get extra work in for the season and be ahead of their competition.
