Jacob Bell spring game

Jacob Bell rips off a long run after a screen pass from Jayden Stinson during the Racers spring game. Bell was a full participant in the spring game after missing almost the entire 2022 season with an injury. Bell should play a big role in the Racers passing game during the 2023 season.

 CONNOR CAPITO | For The Sun

The Murray State Racers football team held their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon. The weather made it a perfect day for the Racers to host the game that turned out to be competitive and came down to the final play. The navy team ultimately defeated the white team 17-15.

"I thought it was really, really even," head coach Dean Hood said. "I didn't do much moving the ball around. A lot of times I'lll move the ball around to create some situations depending on which side is going good but I didn't really do that today."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In