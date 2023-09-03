One year after starting quarterback DJ Williams suffered a season ending injury in the Murray State Racers 2022 season opener, the QB came back to help lead the Racers to their first win of the 2023 season. The Racers claimed the victory in 41-10 statement over Presbyterian Saturday night to kick off the new campaign.

Adding to the celebration, the win marked game number 1,000 for the Racer football program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In