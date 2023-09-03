One year after starting quarterback DJ Williams suffered a season ending injury in the Murray State Racers 2022 season opener, the QB came back to help lead the Racers to their first win of the 2023 season. The Racers claimed the victory in 41-10 statement over Presbyterian Saturday night to kick off the new campaign.
Adding to the celebration, the win marked game number 1,000 for the Racer football program.
"We are really blessed as a team, really blessed as a program," Murray State head coach Dean Hood said. "We are standing on the shoulders on a lot of great men and great players and we don't take that lightly."
The 2022 campaign didn't see a win until week eight in a 19-3 win over Tennessee State, making the Saturday night win that much more meaningful to the program.
"I'm just thankful for this team, my family and God," Williams said. "All glory to God, because we couldn't have pulled this one out without Him. We put in a lot of work for this to start out this way and we've just got to keep the train rolling."
In his first game back, Williams went 8-for-16 and threw for 105 yards and a touchdown to make his statement on the new year.
MSU's first TD came courtesy of former Mayfield Cardinal, Kylan Galbreath when he made his march down the middle for a 39-yard scoring run with 9:45 remaining in the opening quarter. The score was the first of the redshirt freshman's young collegiate career.
The Racers defense was able to keep Presbyterian to just seven yards on six plays in the next sequence to keep the score 7-0 in their favor after the first quarter.
Murray would take the 10-0 lead at the 11:25 mark in the second when the Racers were held to a field goal, courtesy of Matt Maldonado from 12 yards out.
The game shifted in the followed two sequences when Presbyterian narrowed the score down 10-7 and tied it up 10-10 when JB Seay marched up the middle from one yard out for the touchdown and a 15-yard field goal from Mack Mikko tied things up with 2:15 to play in the opening half.
Murray wasn't done scoring yet in the half. They would take the 17-10 advantage when an 18-yard pass from Williams to Taylor Shields with 1:05 on the clock.
The second half was all Murray State, something that Coach Hood was glad to see.
"We are really blessed to get a victory tonight," Hood said. "I think Presbyterian came to play. It was an unbelievable first half for a team undermanned and I just thought they had a great plan and made some great plays especially in the first half.
"I thought our kids came out in the second half and worn them down and we started playing better. It felt like a prize fight in the first half, just jabbing and seeing what the other was about and trying to get it figured out being first game of the season. But I thought our guys came out pedal to the medal in the second half."
That second half saw three more touchdown, a pair in the third and one in the final and a field goal in the fourth.
A 6-yard run from Cortezz Jones put the Racers up 24-10 and Shields added his second TD of the night courtesy of a long 51-yard bomb from Eric Phoenix to go up 31-10.
Q'daryius Jennings added a short 2-yard rush with 12:14 left to play put the Racers up 36-10 and James London put the nail in the coffin with a 27-yard field goal for the final 41-10 score.
Murray State will have a quick turnaround next week as they travel to Louisville on Thursday to take on the 1-0 Cardinals who beat Georgia Tech 39-34 on Saturday. Kick-off for Thursday night's game is set for 6:30 p.m. CST.
