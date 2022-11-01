The Murray State football team scored 19 unanswered points on Saturday to beat Tennessee, 19-3, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.
After giving up a field goal midway through the second quarter to Tennessee State, the Racers reeled off 19 unanswered points on touchdowns from LaMartez Brooks and Cortezz Jones and two field goals by Aaron Baum.
The win was the first of the season for Murray State, putting an end to an eight-game skid. The win is also the fourth in a row for the Racers over the Tigers in Murray and the fifth in the last six meetings overall.
Damonta Witherspoon and Cortezz Jones combined for 187 of Murray State’s 194 rushing yards in the game. Witherspoon finished just shy of 100 at 99 yards, while Jones added 88.
For the second consecutive game, Aaron Baum made two field goals, playing a key role in the win. While he missed his first attempt of the day from 47-yards out, he bounced back with makes from 47 and 41.
The 13 second half points were the most by the Racers this season, while the three total points scored by the Tigers were the fewest allowed by the Racer defense overall this season.
The Homecoming game win was the first for Murray State since 2016 and moved the Racers to 51-36-1 in those games.
Cody Goatley led Murray State in tackles in the game with 10, while Eric Samuta and Justus Johnson followed with nine and seven, respectively. Quinaz Turner had MSU’s only interception of the game, while Johnson also broke up two passes.
Cade Shupperd made history Saturday when he became just the 11th Racer in program history to record three sacks in a single game and the first since 2018.
The Racers will now take a much-deserved week off before returning to action Nov. 12 at Roy Stewart Stadium against Robert Morris in their 2022 home finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.