Shields

Taylor Shields beat a Tennessee State defender down field to catch a ball from Jayden Stinson. Shields had 50 receiving yards in the Racers’ 19-3 win over the Tigers on Saturday night.

 BY JAIME PRINCE/For The Sun

The Murray State football team scored 19 unanswered points on Saturday to beat Tennessee, 19-3, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.

After giving up a field goal midway through the second quarter to Tennessee State, the Racers reeled off 19 unanswered points on touchdowns from LaMartez Brooks and Cortezz Jones and two field goals by Aaron Baum.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In