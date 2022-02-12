If Murray State fans learned anything about their team this week, it's this. The Racers know how to win ball games.
In its second come from behind thriller of the week, No. 23 Murray State charged back in dramatic fashion to shock the Morehead State Eagles, 57-53, on Saturday afternoon at the Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.
The Racers trailed 45-36 at the 7:33 mark of the second half and suffered from a stagnant offense which shot a horrendous 16% from three-point range (2-19) and 29% overall (22-75).
Despite the slow play and near double-digit deficit, the trio of Juice Hill, Tevin Brown and KJ Williams dug down deep to help Murray State complete the improbable comeback on the road.
Over the final 5:17 of regulation, the Racers put together a flurry of successful offensive trips, finishing the game on a 17-4 scoring run as Hill was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line, Brown poured in all of his seven points and Williams added six of his team-high 21 including the game-sealing free throws.
Following the hard fought victory, Murray State head coach Matt McMahon praised his team’s resilience down the stretch.
“I really don’t have any words to describe it, I really don’t,” McMahon said on his radio interview with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley. “I don’t want to be a guy who comes out and throws out hyperboles every time but I just don’t remember a tougher win I’ve ever been a part of in my 26 years of college basketball. Morehead State is so good defensively and they make it really difficult on you to score but our guys just kept playing and kept playing. I just can’t speak enough about the character and toughness our guys displayed those last five minutes.”
It was a tough night offensively for a majority of the Murray State lineup.
Brown matched his season-low with seven points on a dismal 1-7 effort from three-point land, Trae Hannibal added seven and Nicholas McMullen finished with three points.
Shots from the field fell at a premium on Saturday, but the Racers did see success at the charity stripe, knocking down 14-of-18 attempts.
Two other bright spots for Murray State were the uplifting play of Carter Collins early on and the clutch finish from Hill.
Collins finished the night with eight points on 2-4 shooting from beyond the arc while Hill scored eight of his 11 points in the second half.
On Thursday night, it was Williams stepping up to lead his team to victory.
On Saturday, Collins said the Racers trusted in each other and refused to fold.
“That was a statement win for us,” Collins said. “Guys are a little banged up, shots weren’t falling and that was just one of those wins where you have to find a way so we just dug in and didn’t give up.”
Murray received crucial performances on the defensive end of the floor from its big men down low.
McMullen and DJ Burns played huge minutes down the stretch for the Racers as Williams tried to work around foul trouble.
McMullen recorded a pair of timely blocks on Morehead State star Johni Broome while Burns finished with four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes of action.
While Broome did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 12 of his 14 points, the Murray State defense managed to shut down the remainder of the Eagles lineup as Broome accounted for nearly half of Morehead’s 25 second half points.
Eagles guard Jake Wolfe lit the Racers up early, scoring 10 of Morehead’s first 15 points before cooling off for just two more points over the final 33 minutes of regulation.
Saturday’s win over the Eagles gave Murray State its NCAA-leading 24th win of the season and snapped Morehead State’s 20-game home winning streak at the Johnson Arena.
The Racers now sit at 24-2 overall and a perfect 14-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play with the chance to see their No. 23 ranking improve come Monday afternoon.
Looking ahead to next week, the Racers will return home to the CFSB Center with matchups against Austin Peay (9-14, 5-8) and UT Martin (8-18, 4-10) slated for Wednesday and Saturday night.
Murray State 24 33 57
Morehead State 28 25 53
Murray State: Williams, 21, Hill 11, Collins 8, Brown 7, Hannibal 7, McMullen 3. Field goals: 23-75. 3-pointers: 3-19 (Collins (2) and Brown). Rebs: 36. Ast: 10. TO: 11. Stls: 8. Blks: 3. Free throws: 14-18. Fouls: 13. Record: 24-2, (14-0).
Morehead State: Broome 14, Wolfe 12, Hollowell 8, Potter 8, Hall 5, Cooper 4, Bryan 2. Field goals: 26-65. 3-pointers: 7-20 (Hollowell (2), Potter (2), Wolfe (2) and Hall). Rebs: 29. Ast: 13. TO: 16. Stls: 1. Blks: 4. Free throws: 8-10. Fouls: 18. Record: 19-8, (11-3).
