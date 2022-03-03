The Murray State Racers are Evansville-bound.
For the first time since 2018, the Racers will be the No. 1 seed in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament at the Ford Center.
OVC Player of the Year KJ Williams and the Racers capped off their regular season schedule last week, completing the sixth clean sweep of conference play in OVC history, recording a perfect 18-0 record while going 28-2 overall.
Trips to the Ford Center have been kind to the Racers in the past as they’ve reached the championship game in three out of their last four tries including two tournament championships in 2018 and 2019.
What the Racers have already accomplished this season is nothing short of historical.
Led by juniors Tevin Brown, KJ Williams and sophomore Juice Hill, the Racers have exceeded all expectations, earning as high as a No. 19 ranking in the Associated Press top-25 during their NCAA-leading 18-game winning streak.
And while the ride has provided many memories thus far, Murray State fans can expect that number to grow throughout the month of March as the Racers are in the driver’s seat to earn their first top-10 seeding in the upcoming 2022 NCAA tournament since the Isaiah Canaan led Racers did so in 2012.
Of course, Murray will have to take care of business this weekend before they can think about the Big Dance.
Despite being an almost guaranteed lock for the NCAA tourney by ESPN’s lead “bracketologist” Joe Lunardi, the Racers will need to secure at least one win, if not two, in the OVC tournament this weekend in order to gain the trust of the committee when it comes to seeding for the tournament.
Thanks to their double bye, the Racers have enjoyed the week off as they prepare for their Friday night date in the semifinals against Southeast Missouri State.
SEMO defeated Tennessee State, 79-55, in quarterfinal play on Thursday night.
Murray defeated the Redhawks twice during regular season play, winning handedly at home, and struggling on the road.
The Racers began and ended their conference schedule with the Redhawks, defeating SEMO in a rout, 106-81, on Dec. 30 at the CFSB Center, and narrowly sneaking away with their 18th consecutive win at the Show Me Center, 70-68, last Saturday night. For SEMO, the combination of Eric Reed Jr. (16 ppg) and Phillip Russell (14.2 ppg) has kept the Redhawks within striking distance all season long.
Reed averaged 14.5 ppg in two meetings with the Racers and has shown offensive bursts throughout OVC play, scoring 25-plus four times and 30-plus twice.
In the Redhawks’ quarterfinal win over TSU, Reed led the team in scoring, pouring in 22 points on 5-10 shooting from 3-point range.
Russell averaged 12.5 ppg and 4.5 apg against the Racers and has also proven his scoring ability this season, putting up 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 76-47 win at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Feb. 7.
In the paint, Williams and sophomore forward DJ Burns can expect to have their hands full with Redhawks senior forward Manny Patterson. Patterson has come alive over the last six games, averaging 15.7 ppg and 6.8 rpg including a double-double effort (19 points, 10 rebounds) against TSU on Thursday night
Murray State will tipoff against SEMO at 7 p.m. on Friday in their third nationally televised game of the season, airing on ESPNU.
The winners of Friday night’s semifinal games will meet in the OVC Championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
