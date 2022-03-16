What’s felt like the longest week of their lives for Racers fans near and far has finally come to an end.
Selection Sunday has come and gone, and the Murray State Racers (30-2, 18-0) now know their opponent in the upcoming 2022 NCAA Tournament.
In front of a dedicated crowd of family and friends at the CFSB Center in Murray on Sunday evening, the No. 7 seed Racers learned they will be taking on the No. 10 seeded, and fellow mid major standout, San Francisco Dons (24-9, 10-6), in the first round at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday night at 8:40 p.m. CT.
“It was a long wait, but we’re really excited about the opportunity,” Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said following the Racers’ extended layoff from winning their 18th OVC tournament championship. “Selection Sunday is a special night and seeing your name called is a special moment, but now the work begins.”
McMahon and the Racers have had the longest hiatus of any team entering the tournament this weekend, taking 12 days off between their OVC tourney win and Thursday’s matchup with the Dons.
With the possibility of facing the Kentucky Wildcats for the first time in program history in the second round, McMahon said entering Thursday, his team has used the break to rest up and prepare one game at a time.
“I think for us, having twelve days off, you’re trying to walk a fine line,” McMahon said. “You want to stay in game condition and you want to stay sharp in your defensive and offensive execution. But the ultimate goal is to arrive here in Indianapolis 100% healthy. So we have tried to strike that balance. (I’ve) been proud of our guys. They have worked extremely hard. (We’re) looking forward to this opportunity (Thursday) night.”
Health will be a key factor for both teams on Thursday night as the Dons will possibly be without senior forward Yauhen Massalski (13.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg,) following an injury in practice on Monday afternoon.
Murray State’s No. 7 seed is the second highest seeding the program has ever received, trailing only the Isaiah Canaan-led Racers’ No. 6 seed in 2012.
The Dons will be a mostly unfamiliar opponent for the Racers on Thursday night as the two teams have met only once before in a narrow 70-67 Murray State victory in the Great Alaska Shootout back in Nov. 2011.
San Francisco ends a 24-year drought with its appearance in the 2022 tourney and will be in luck despite lacking “Big Dance” experience.
The Dons are a senior-laden team, using a guard heavy attack consisting of backcourt duo Jamaree Bouyea (16.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.0 apg) and Khalil Shabazz (14.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg.)
And while the starting lineup boasts a crew of talented players, USF’s production doesn’t stop there.
The Dons possess a similar makeup to the Racers, using a balanced offensive-defensive split with players contributing big minutes from the starting lineup as well as the bench.
Murray will look to keep these role players at bay in this matchup as shooting guard Gabe Stefanini (9.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.1 apg) and forwards Patrick Tape (4.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and Zane Meeks (4.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg) will pose a challenge for Racer forward Nicholas McMullen and guard Trae Hannibal.
Murray State will look to use its experience this weekend as the duo of juniors Tevin Brown and KJ Williams know what it takes to be successful on college basketball’s biggest stage.
Williams and Brown earned a win in the 2019 NCAA Tournament behind former star guard Ja Morant’s triple-double performance against Marquette in the Racers’ first round matchup three seasons ago.
Looking ahead to Thursday night’s bout with San Francisco, Brown said the goal for the Racers is to stick to the gameplan and trust the process.
“I feel like what we do works,” Brown said. “We don’t really have to change anything. We just have to critique what we do as far as today goes and tomorrow before practice and just lock in on the key things that they do.”
Overall, San Francisco does many of the same things well as Murray State.
The Dons average 77.1 ppg while shooting a solid 35% from 3-point territory, a mark the Racer defense will hope to keep below average on Thursday night.
Through 32 games, the Racers are averaging 79.3 ppg while also shooting 35% from beyond the arc.
Murray has seen success in limiting opponent’s makes from downtown, allowing just 62.3 ppg while holding shooters to a 30% mark.
Metrics-wise, San Francisco (21) clocks in above the Racers (27) in KenPom while Murray ranks a smidge ahead in BPI (29) to San Francisco’s (31).
Comparing regular season resumes, the Racers picked up multiple double-digit victories over OVC rival Belmont, a dominant win over Chattanooga at home (by 11) as well as an impressive come from behind win at Memphis (by 2).
For the Dons, a competitive Mountain West Conference schedule allowed for quality experience against top teams like Saint Mary’s and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.
The Racers will take on San Francisco at 8:40 p.m. CT on Thursday on CBS.
