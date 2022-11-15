Damonta Witherspoon

Murray State’s Damonta Witherspoon dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Robert Morris University. Witherspoon had 80 rushing yards in the Racers’ 27-9 win over the Colonials. The Racer will take a two-game win streak on the road to Southeast Missouri State University to close out their season this weekend.

 BY JAIME PRINCE/For The Sun

The Murray State football team scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday to rally and beat Robert Morris, 27-9, Saturday on Senior Day at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.

Trailing 10-9 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Racers got two 24-yard touchdowns from Cortezz Jones with a 20-yard score from Damonta Witherspoon sandwiched in the middle to help seal the win.

