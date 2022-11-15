The Murray State football team scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday to rally and beat Robert Morris, 27-9, Saturday on Senior Day at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky.
Trailing 10-9 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Racers got two 24-yard touchdowns from Cortezz Jones with a 20-yard score from Damonta Witherspoon sandwiched in the middle to help seal the win.
The win was the 500th in program history for the Racers. Murray State is now 500-462-36 all-time over 98 seasons of play.
Murray State ran for 249 rushing yards in the game, led by the duo of Jones and Witherspoon. Witherspoon led the attack with 80 yards, while Jones followed with 75 and Lucas Maue chipped in with 52.
Quarterback Jayden Stinson finished the day at 12-for-23 for 145 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. DeQuan Dallas led the Racer receivers with 55 yards, while LaMartez Brooks followed at 48. Taylor Shields had the lone receiving touchdown of the day, to go along with 28 yards
Cody Goatley did a little bit of everything for Murray State defensively Saturday, finishing the game with 10 tackles including five solo, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack. Erica Samuta also had a big day with eight tackles, all of which were solo stops, while Quinaz Turner came up with his fourth interception of the season.
The Racers will close out the 2022 season next week in Cape Girardeau as they travel across the Mississippi to take on the 19th-ranked Redhawks, their fourth ranked opponent of the season. Kick-off from Houck Field is scheduled for 1 p.m.
