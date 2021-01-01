In these first three Ohio Valley Conference games, albeit against powerhouses in Austin Peay and Belmont, the Murray State Racers have — admittedly — shown little identity, save a rip-roaring 40 minutes against the Governors on Dec. 8 at the CFSB Center.
Two disheartening losses on the road later, and that 30-point win is all but a mirage in the minds of many, as the Racers (4-4, 1-2 OVC) find themselves disconnected from the 3-pointer, disinterested in defensive rebounding and still prone to elementary turnovers.
This isn’t harsh criticism; it’s mathematical reality.
Tevin Brown (6-for-20), Justice Hill (3-for-9) and Brion Whitley (3-for-11), the Racers’ starting three guards, are a combined 12-for-40 from the arc against the conference, and with little consistent threat outside, opponents have had zero concerns in doubling the post to limit big men like KJ Williams and Demond Robinson. Even MSU’s first two guards off the bench in Chico Carter (4-for-8, but five assists and eight turnovers) and DaQuan Smith (0-for-5) haven’t found much rhythm.
So good at it in the last three championships seasons, the Racers also aren’t rebounding like champions at the moment. OVC opponents have 34 offensive boards in the last three games — more than 11 per game — and are losing the rebounding margin 29.3-28.0 in the last 120 minutes of basketball. Austin Peay and Belmont made it a key priority to win those stats in the last two games, and it’s worked.
MSU also has 44 turnovers to 34 assists in OVC play, with Brown (11-to-8), Hill (6-to-3), Smith (4-to-2) and lone senior Devin Gilmore (4-to-1) as the only guys with positive assist-to-turnover ratios.
About the only things that have gone well for the Racers against Division I opponents this season is 3-point defense (30.4%) and conference field-goal percentage defense (43.8%), which is good enough to win if the Racers are scoring effectively.
Lately, they haven’t been, and this lack of identity has sixth-year MSU coach Matt McMahon concerned after the completion of the first third of the season.
“I haven’t seen it from a consistency standpoint,” McMahon said. “I think, to get an identity, you’ve got to do some things consistently well ... day after day after day. And we haven’t been able to get to that point yet.
“We’ll get back to work and start moving forward.”
In a pandemic-stricken season, it’s hard to hit a panic button — in which the Racers have spent as much time as possible to reconfigure and install a new point guard in Hill, and build a bench unit led by Gilmore, Smith and Carter. After all, there’s 17 games to go in league play before the conference tournament in early March.
But the sands are slipping, and a 2-to-3 game hole in the conference standings this year might make for an impossible scramble back into a single or double bye.
“One thing I’ve shared with our team ... I know we’re disappointed, and there are a lot of people disappointed with where we’re at right now,” McMahon added. “I’m surprised. I thought we’d be in a lot better shape right now, but we’re not. And, so, as I’ve told our team ... I was really fortunate to be an assistant on the 2015 team at Murray State. That’s only the second time, the way our league is configured, a team has gone undefeated in league play. And I’m not saying Belmont or someone else can’t do it this year, but in making another point here, I think in the last decade of OVC basketball, it’s been as good as it’s ever been with NBA first-round picks, (high) NCAA Tournament seeds, wins in the NCAA Tournament. And with all that being said, the last 10 OVC Tournament champions averaged more than nine losses per season.
“So, there’s still a lot of opportunity and a lot of basketball left to be played. My point being, a lot of success in college basketball is how you handle losing. Everyone hates losing. But how do you handle it? How do you respond? Do you assemble together as a team and find ways win, and find solutions as coaches as players? That’s certainly where we’ll spend all of our time, because I do think that word ‘identity’ is a key word to success at the college level. And we’ve got to establish one of those, and we’ve got to do it in a hurry.”
If they don’t, the identity will simply be “losing” — and that’s an extremely foreign feeling for the locker room.
It’s also worth noting the Racers opened the 2019-20 season at 4-4, before rebounding into a 23-9 finish and one basket away from a third-straight berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Eagles nextThe lone home game for the Racers in the next three weeks comes at 4 p.m. Saturday in the CFSB Center, with Preston Spradlin and the Morehead State Eagles up next.
There aren’t too many teams that turn the ball over more than the Racers have in this first third of the season, but the Eagles are one of them. Morehead State (4-6, 1-2 OVC) has averaged 18.1 turnovers per game through 10 games.
Losers of their last two games (69-65 to SIU Edwardsville, 66-51 to No. 24 Clemson), the Eagles have played a terrific schedule so far in 2020-21 — opening with back-to-back defeats to then No. 10 Kentucky and A-10 power Richmond at the Bluegrass Showcase in Lexington.
They’ve also faced No. 23 Ohio State (a 77-44 loss), and already own a split with Eastern Kentucky — now at 8-2 after Wednesday’s 69-61 home win over Eastern Illinois.
Former Wright State guard and Bowling Green native Skyelar Potter (6-3, 198) leads the Eagles in scoring through 10 games, averaging 11.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, and 37% from the arc in 27.9 minutes. Freshman forward Johni Broome (6-10, 235) has been a really bright spot for Spradlin, averaging 10.8 ppg and 7.2 rpg on 58.7% shooting.
Where the Eagles have been the best is rebounding. They’re toting a plus-4.6 rebounding margin against this schedule.
