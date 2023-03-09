The Murray State women’s basketball team cruised by Evansville, 88-46, Thursday in the opening round of the Hoops In The Heartland 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline, Illinois.
Murray State never trailed in the contest, leading for 38 minutes and 40 seconds of the game.
The 42-point victory for the Racers is the second largest margin of victory in MVC women’s basketball tournament history. The only bigger win in the history of the tournament was Drake’s 89-40 win over Valparaiso in 2018.
The Racers shot an even 50% from the floor in the game, marking the eighth time this season that Murray State has shot 50% or better. The Racers are now a perfect 8-0 on the year when shooting 50% plus from the floor.
The 29 points in the first quarter was the most in a single quarter by the Racers this season, while the 56 first half points were most in a single half. Murray State’s largest lead of the game of 47 was also the largest by Murray State at any point this season.
Briley Pena led four Racers in double-figures in the game with a career-high 21 points, while Katelyn Young and Hannah McKay followed with 18 and 14, respectively. Alexis Burpo rounded out Murray State’s double-digit scorers with 12.
Young nearly notched a double-double Thursday, leading her team on the boards with nine. Bria-Sanders Woods added six to the cause, while Hannah McKay chipped in with five.
Murray State tallied a season-high 16 steals in the game, the most by the Racers as a team since a win over Cumberland (TN) in 2018.
Thursday’s win gives the Racers at least one win in the conference tournament for its third consecutive season. The last time Murray State accomplished that feat was the 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.
With the win, the Racers advance to the Hoops In The Heartland quarterfinals Friday against top-seeded Illinois State at Noon at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline, Illinois. The game will be carried nationally on ESPN+ and locally on WBZB 104.5 FM.
