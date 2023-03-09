Briley Pena

Murray State’s Briley Pena takes the shot on her way to a 21-point performance to help the Racers past Evansville with a 88-46 final score on Thursday.

 WILLARD JONES | Jones Photography

The Murray State women’s basketball team cruised by Evansville, 88-46, Thursday in the opening round of the Hoops In The Heartland 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline, Illinois.

Murray State never trailed in the contest, leading for 38 minutes and 40 seconds of the game.

