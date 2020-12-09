MURRAY — Murray State moved its home winning streak to 24 games on Tuesday night, blasting Austin Peay 87-57 at the CFSB Center.
A matchup billed between two titans of the league, it was MSU dropping the hammer early and often on the Governors.
APSU’s Terry Taylor became just the fifth player in Ohio Valley Conference history to eclipse 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds, as he finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and no turnovers.
But the Racers (3-1) emphatically denied everyone else, holding the Govs to 40% shooting from the floor, 32% from the arc (6-for-19) while tacking on a 34-25 rebounding edge and scoring 23 points on 17 forced turnovers.
Austin Peay held a 10-9 lead after a jumper from key reserve Reginald Gee, but the Racers responded in kind with a 21-3 punch — courtesy of eight of Brion Whitley’s 10 points on the night — and led 41-18 at the break.
At that point, the Governors had 11 turnovers and just one assist.
“We just had to play hard defensively,” noted MSU’s Tevin Brown. “Try to make every catch a hard catch. Try to deny in the post as much as we could. And I feel like we came out and did that.”
The sequence of the game, however, came from Whitley.
With Murray State up 45-25 early in the second half, Austin Peay (3-2) looked as if it would get a transition layup from 2020 OVC Freshman of the Year Jordyn Adams — the Govs trying to crawl back into it on the road.
Instead, Whitley went coast-to-coast for the block from behind. KJ Williams (16 points, seven rebounds, 6-for-6 shooting) scooped the rebound, dished it to Justice Hill, and he found Brown (19 points, four rebounds) on the left elbow for one of his five 3-pointers on the night.
“I thought his effort was fantastic tonight, and I can’t wait to go back and see that play,” noted Murray State coach Matt McMahon. “I think he covered about 90 feet to make that block. It’s what you want your program to be about, plays like that.
“But I thought he was aggressive driving the gaps of their defense to get to the rim and finish plays in the first half. And I thought he was terrific defensively for us. I just thought he was really locked in, and played very much up to the standards that we expect for him. And I was happy for him to see him have that success. It’s the first success he’s had on the court in over a year, having missed last season. Thrilled for him. Thought he had a fantastic performance.”
Carter cashes in
MSU’s Chico Carter Jr. turned in one of the strongest performances in his early Racer career on Tuesday, when the sophomore guard scored 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor and 3-for-4 shooting from the arc. He added three assists and two rebounds, and his back-to-back 3-pointers in the heart of the second half — both from the left elbow — put the Racers up 62-39.
“I feel like I played good tonight, but I’ve got a lot to work on. I appreciate my teammates who keep pushing me through the game. And we’ve just got a lot of work to do getting ready for the next game, to get that ‘dub’ too.
“... I just want to bring a spark of energy and keep it going.”
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.