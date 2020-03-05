EVANSVILLE, Ind. – In between timeouts, there was sophomore point guard Macey Turley – pointing out small holes in UT Martin’s defense.

Midway through the third quarter, it was sophomore guard Sadie Hill urging her team to “move!” during a tough third quarter.

And when shots did fall, it was two freshmen guards – Macie Gibson and Jentri Worley – clapping their hands in their seats.

But all four were in street clothes on Wednesday afternoon at The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and could only watch painfully as No. 8 seed Murray State fell to No. 1 seed UT Martin 88-33 in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

It's the largest margin of victory for one team in the history of the women's OVC Tournament.

The rim betrayed the Racers (14-16, 7-11 OVC), who shot 12-for-60 from the field, 3-for-21 from the arc and 6-for-16 from the stripe. And the Skyhawks (21-9, 16-2) piled on, taking advantage of what’s been a strong press all year by turning 24 MSU turnovers into 34 UTM points.

“In the first three or four minutes of the game, we got some of the best shots that we’ve had against them all year, and we didn’t make any,” noted third-year MSU coach Rechelle Turner. “You want to save your best for last, and today was our worst shooting percentage of the season.

“We just didn’t have enough to overcome any of that.”

UTM junior forward and 2020 OVC Player of the Year Chelsey Perry helped the Skyhawks overcome a slow start with a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds, leading five in double figures (Demi Burdick, Tamiah Stanford, Sade’ Hudson and Brittni Moore).

And with her in the center, the Skyhawks uncorked against MSU’s collapsing zone defense on 9-for-18 shooting from the arc and 26 assists.

UTM wasn’t without its adversity either, as point guard Kyannah Grant went down with an undisclosed injury just two minutes into the game, trying to grab a defensive board. It’s the Skyhawks’ seventh considerable injury of the season, and longtime UTM coach Kevin McMillan could relate to Turner and the Racers’ woes.

“Any time that a team loses somebody, they have to change their identity somehow,” he said. “Unless they’ve got somebody right behind them that can do exactly what they did. So I’m going to be honest with you – I watched the Racers on film the last couple of times (they played), and the way they were playing was very different than the way they were playing before. And if our kids weren’t ready for the way they were playing, we could’ve got our feelings hurt.

“What I was hoping was we could get a little bit of a lead and get control of the game, and not have to deal with some of the stuff they were doing…and that’s what ended up happening.”

McMillan gave credit to sophomore Alexis Burpo (seven points, eight rebounds, four steals, three blocks), junior Laci Hawthorne (six points, seven rebounds) and sophomore Lex Mayes (four points, three rebounds), who had been “playing better.”

“They run a lot of guards,” he added. “And that was bothering me. But then once we got up, it was a little bit of our post play taking over.”

The future

More than anything, Wednesday’s experience was for the future. Another building block for a team seeking championships. Turner and her staff will conduct several meetings in the coming weeks to begin shaping the 2020-21 roster, but a lot hinges on health.

“We still have surgeries to go,” she said. “And so we’re going to make sure that we get our kids healthy, and we’re going to do everything to get them back as good as possible, and then we’re going to work on the weaknesses of the players we have coming back. It’s a fresh start. An opportunity for them all to get better.”

NO. 1 UT MARTIN 88, NO. 8 MURRAY STATE 33

Murray State 10 10 6 7 – 33

UT Martin 22 23 28 15 – 88

RACERS – Ashley Hunter 10, Alexis Burpo 7, Laci Hawthorne 6, G’Torria Swinton 4, Lex Mayes 4, Raegan Blackburn 2.

FG: 12-60. 3PT: 3-21 (Hunter, Mayes, Burpo). FT: 6-16. Reb: 37. PF: 14. Ast: 6. TO: 24. Stl: 10. Blk: 4. Record: 14-16 (7-11).

SKYHAWKS – Chelsey Perry 21, Demi Burdick 14, Tamiah Stanford 12, Brittni Moore 11, Sade’ Hudson 11, Maddie Waldrop 8, Dasia Young 7, Emma Davis 3, Macy Rippy 1.

FG: 35-68. 3PT: 9-18 (Stanford 3, Moore 3, Hudson, Davis, Young). FT: 9-11. Reb: 49. PF: 17. Ast: 26 (Stanford 10). TO: 14. Stl: 13. Blk: 9. Record: 21-9 (16-2).