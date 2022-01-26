The Murray State Racers improved to 8-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 79-53 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Racers won their eighth-straight game and have a home win streak of 12 in a row at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
The Racers are 18-2 as they take on Tennessee Tech Thursday in Cookeville in a 6 p.m. tip.
KJ Williams posted his second consecutive double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Tevin Brown added 14 points and drew to within five 3-pointers of setting a new OVC career record. Justice Hill scored 11 points and dished out five assists.
After starting slow from the field, the Racers were down 11-2 a few minutes into the contest, but used a 13-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Brown, for a 16-11 lead at the 12:02 mark of the half. MSU pushed their lead to 13 at the 3:37 mark on a basket by Nicholas McMullen. The Racers enjoyed a 39-24 lead at the halftime intermission and were never threatened in the second half by outscoring Tech 40-29.
In one of their best defensive performances of the season, the Racers guarded Tech without fouling and held TTU to only three free throw attempts. MSU held TTU to 2-of-24 from the 3-point line and won the battle of the boards 46-29. The Racers scored 19 points off 15 TTU turnovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.